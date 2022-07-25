UM MSU football (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse runs the ball as Montana’s Patrick O’Connell (58) tries to tackle him during their game on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Patrick O’Connell was named the Big Sky football preseason defensive MVP and is one of 12 players from Montana schools to earn preseason all-conference selections, which the Big Sky released Monday morning.

O’Connell is one of five Montana Grizzlies on the All-Big Sky team, while the Montana State Bobcats had a league-high seven selections.

MSU’s all-conference players are quarterback Tommy Mellott, running back Isaiah Ifanse, fullback RJ Fitzgerald, defensive end Brody Grebe, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, punter Bryce Leighton and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you