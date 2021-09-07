Montana State, Montana allowing alcohol sales at home games By Chronicle Staff Sep 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The sun sets on Bobcat Stadium on July 24, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State announced Tuesday, for the first time at Bobcat Stadium, alcohol can be purchased at a beer garden at the stadium’s northwest corner. Montana made a similar announcement for Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday.Operated by Plonk, MSU game ticket holders age 21 and older may purchase beer and wine within the confines of the beer garden. Food is allowed in the area, but beverages will not be allowed back into the stadium. The new beer garden opens 90 minutes before kickoff through the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to buy up to two beverages per purchase. The beer garden is accessible only from inside Bobcat Stadium. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beer Garden Holder Sport Beverage Ticket Montana Alcohol Bobcat Stadium Recommended for you