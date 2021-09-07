Bobcat Stadium Drone File (copy) (copy)
Montana State announced Tuesday, for the first time at Bobcat Stadium, alcohol can be purchased at a beer garden at the stadium’s northwest corner. Montana made a similar announcement for Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Tuesday.

Operated by Plonk, MSU game ticket holders age 21 and older may purchase beer and wine within the confines of the beer garden. Food is allowed in the area, but beverages will not be allowed back into the stadium.

The new beer garden opens 90 minutes before kickoff through the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to buy up to two beverages per purchase. The beer garden is accessible only from inside Bobcat Stadium.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.

