Montana State loses lead late as Wyoming pulls out win By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Sep 4, 2021

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Montana State nearly pulled off an upset but fell a play short in Saturday's season-opening game at Wyoming.The Cowboys prevailed 19-16 in a game dominated by defense for most of it. Montana State drove into field-goal range late and looked to have a chance to tie the game, but the clock ran out.MSU safety Jeffrey Manning intercepted a pass from Sean Chambers on Wyoming's opening drive with just under 12 minutes left in the first quarter. On the next play, Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay completed a 15-yard TD pass to Bozeman graduate Lance McCutcheon. UW scored its first points with 3:15 left in the first half on a 37-yard field goal from John Hoyland. MSU led 7-3 at halftime, and that was the score through three quarters.Wyoming scored its first TD on a two-yard run from all-Mountain West running back Xazavian Valladay with 13:36 left. The Cowboys didn't score a point after because of a bad snap, keeping the score at 9-7. MSU freshman kicker Blake Glessner drilled a 53-yard field goal to put MSU up 10-9 with 10:23 left.Hoyland made a 25-yard kick with 4:03 left to make the score 12-10 in UW's favor.McKay completed a one-yard TD pass to tight end Treyton Pickering, a Sunburst grad, to put MSU up 16-12 with 2:17 left. McKay's two-point run fell short.Wyoming drove right down the field and went ahead 19-16 on a 21-yard TD pass from Chambers to Treyton Welsch with 47 seconds left. That proved to be the game-winning score.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.