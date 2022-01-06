top story Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen could add to list of accolades with Buck Buchanan Award By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State’s Troy Andersen jumps over San Diego’s Christian Brown after intercepting the ball earlier this season. (Photos by Rachel Leathe/Chronicle) Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen runs through drills Aug. 6. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRISCO, Texas — On his way into the Bobcat Athletic Complex, Ryan Davis strolls by a statue of Sonny Holland. The former Montana State coach and player is a significant figure for the program to this day.Davis, a senior tight end from Billings who grew up watching the Bobcats, feels another statue should be created to honor one of his teammates.Bobcats All-American linebacker Troy Andersen could be well on his way. The senior from Dillon has been an offensive and defensive juggernaut in his illustrious career. On Thursday, he was named the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association defensive player of the year. The Buck Buchanan Award is potentially next up on his litany of achievements. Andersen is among three finalists, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony Friday evening.Then the next day, Andersen will lead the Bobcats one more time in the FCS championship against North Dakota State at Toyota Stadium.Andersen would be the third Bobcat to win the accolade, joining Caleb Schreibeis (2012) and Brad Daly (2013). Montana’s Patrick O’Connell and Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land are the other candidates.“It’s obviously an honor,” Andersen said. “It’s a cool deal.”Andersen bolstered his resume with a highlight performance on one of the most substantial stages of his career.Facing fourth down and 1 on MSU’s 7 in the first quarter, the Jackrabbits rushed out of the huddle and up to the line of scrimmage. The Bobcats were already prepared with six up front. They all occupied blockers and congested rushing lanes after the snap.This freed up Andersen to do what he does best. Three Jackrabbit tight ends were to the right and their left guard pulled that way as well. SDSU’s Isaiah Davis followed.Andersen shuffled that direction, keeping out of the mess of linemen before him. His eyes were on Davis. Once the ball carrier broke to the right, Andersen followed.They were one on one. No one else had a shot at Davis before he would’ve reached the end zone, let alone the line to gain.Once in space, Andersen didn’t hesitate. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said the more time Andersen has spent at middle linebacker and comprehended how to read his keys, the faster he’s played.Andersen grabbed Davis by the knees. He hit the turf, resulting in a loss of yardage. MSU’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme hinges on Andersen operating in space, an ability of his that Vigen believes is unlike most at any level of college football.“His reaction time on top of his incredible ability I think has allowed him to get to more things,” Vigen said. “It’s great to have him save the day so to speak a few times here and there a game, but it doesn’t surprise me anymore.”With 10 tackles against SDSU, Andersen has led the Bobcats in tackles eight times and in two of their postseason games this season.He has 140 tackles, 14 for loss, with three sacks. He’s powered the Bobcats to becoming the second-best scoring defense in the country with 13.4 points per game allowed. He also has two picks, one he returned for a touchdown, with seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.“Everybody saw that fourth-down play on the first drive against (SDSU). Man, that was all him,” MSU defensive end Daniel Hardy said. “The ball bounced and the man ran it down. It’s stuff like that, it’s invaluable. When somebody needs to make a play, he’s usually the guy who steps up and does it. Invaluable to our defense.”MSU offensive lineman Lewis Kidd noticed, for Andersen, winning the Buck Buchanan Award is “not his concern at all.” Kidd is encouraged by that. He believes it’s a sign of his selflessness.“We knew from the jump he was going to do big things here, and he helped our program instantly as soon as he stepped on the field his freshman year,” Kidd said. “Whatever he’s done, he’s been great at. He's truly an awesome teammate, a great guy to be around."Vigen said the Bobcats may not be in the position they are without Andersen."He's very intelligent," Vigen said. "He's an amazing competitor, and on top of that he's our best leader."The Bobcats, Andersen said, are grateful to be in the position they are. Winning a national championship, he added, is a goal he's dreamed of since he was young.He said it's "weird" knowing he has just one more game in his collegiate career. But it's the one he's always wanted.And whatever happens in Andersen's final game as a Bobcat, regardless if he wins the Buck Buchanan Award, Hardy "100%" agrees — he deserves a statue."The dude is an absolute animal," Hardy said. "And hopefully pretty soon he'll be holding up a national championship trophy that we helped get for this college." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Tags Troy Andersen Sport American Football Ryan Davis Brent Vigen Isaiah Davis Daniel Hardy Lewis Kidd Statue