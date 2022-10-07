Willie Patterson stood on the Montana State sideline, helmet in hand, anxiously awaiting another defensive stop to seal the game against Eastern Washington. On the field, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa was having similar thoughts. Force a turnover. Win the game.
Moments later — on an EWU 4th-and-14 where quarterback Gunner Talkington launched the ball to wide receiver Nolan Ulm — Uluilakepa was in the middle of the action. As his teammates, safety Tyson Pottenger and nickelback Ty Okada, dislodged the ball with a hit on Ulm, the ball miraculously popped up and into the hands of Uluilakepa.
“I was more excited than anything,” Uluilakepa said. “Just trying to go to the sideline and celebrate with everyone.”
The first person he ran to on the sideline was his roommate, Patterson. The 38-35 win over EWU was especially personal for these two, both western Washington natives who the Eagles failed to land coming out of high school.
“How can you let this good of recruits or good of players get over here to Montana? You should be able to keep these guys in-house,” Patterson said. “And just how they handled their things and how their program was, this was the better option for us. Now when we get to play them, we’re going to show them what’s up.”
At the same time, Uluilakepa was able to find the humor in the situation — especially during the extensive replay review.
“I was just hoping they gave it to me,” Uluilakepa said with a laugh.
It’s quite remarkable, and lucky, to end a game on a play like that. But even though Uluilakepa’s interception happened in unconventional fashion, it didn’t surprise his teammates and coaches that he was, once again, in the right spot to make a play.
“He’s just a hustle player,” linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said. “He’s got a will to finish around the ball. He always makes it a priority to get to the ball on every play, whether it’s run or pass.”
Uluilakepa started making those plays some 280 miles west of Cheney in Puyallup, Washington. At Puyallup High, Uluilakepa played linebacker and some tight end/fullback — “But I’m not much of an offensive player,” Uluilakepa joked — finishing with 358 total tackles, five interceptions and seven sacks.
He was also a regular recipient of the “Hammer of the Week,” a purple and gold sledgehammer that honors the Vikings’ best defensive player. Uluilakepa estimated he won it at least six or seven times.
Uluilakepa called the recognition “a blessing,” and also appreciated the guidance of head coach Gary Jeffers and defensive coordinator Spencer Boyes while in Puyallup.
“They were a big help,” Uluilakepa said, “really teaching me, showing me how to play linebacker, how to do things right.”
It makes sense, then, that Uluilakepa was sold on MSU thanks to its coaching staff, including then-head coach Jeff Choate and linebackers coach Bobby Daly, who Uluilakepa said has become a mentor to him.
Daly said Uluilakepa was a “breath of fresh air” to a linebackers room that didn’t have many big personalities at the time. He was especially impressed by Uluilakepa not being afraid to interact with older players early on.
“I think in order to play the position at a high level, you got to play with passion, and he brings that to the game,” Daly said. “That’s energy, that’s celebrating with his teammates when they make a good play, that’s celebrating when he makes a good play, too.”
That came through when MSU hosted its Fall Brawl scrimmage in October 2020 after the season was canceled due to COVID-19. Uluilakepa’s White team beat the Blue team 14-7, with the freshman linebacker making a team-high nine tackles and an interception.
Patterson — a Tacoma, Washington, native — knew of Uluilakepa in high school and they had several mutual friends. After he watched some of Uluilakepa’s film, Patterson could tell he would be a valuable addition to the team.
“He was trying to take people’s heads off,” Patterson said. “That’s what I’m used to, man, when you got guys from that western Washington area. I could tell that he was one of those dogs coming out of there.”
Patterson was also impressed by what Uluilakepa did through the entirety of fall camp in 2020. Uluilakepa was getting reps with both the ones and twos and even breaking the team down after practice.
“Ever since the first couple of days of practice with him, I knew Danny was going to be good,” Patterson said.
When Uluilakepa finally got to play in an actual game in 2021, he was backing up All-American Troy Andersen at the Mike linebacker spot. In 10 games, Uluilakepa finished with 29 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
He said one of his biggest takeaways from that season was Andersen’s mentality on and off the field, particularly his film study and “never quit” attitude.
Uluilakepa carried that mindset into the next offseason, along with the knowledge he’d be in line to start with Andersen off to the NFL. He said he mainly focused on getting stronger in the weight room with the help of strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin, as well as playing faster.
Daly called Uluilakepa a “high work ethic individual” who’s constantly looking for ways to improve.
“If I told Danny to run to Florida and back because it would make him a better football player, he would do that,” Daly said. “He’s extremely coachable and he wants to get the most out of himself.”
As for playing faster, Daly said he talks to his position group about having the right pre-snap thoughts and taking so many reps that “your instincts take over.”
“As soon as the ball is snapped, man, we’re playing football and we’re playing fast and we’re playing physical,” Daly said.
Daly also cross-trains his linebackers, meaning they get reps at both the Mike and Will positions. This especially comes into play with the trio of Uluilakepa, O’Reilly and Nolan Askelson, who essentially are three starting-caliber players for two positions.
This season, Askelson plays both positions, while Uluilakepa is at Mike and O’Reilly at Will. The three-man rotation helps provide depth, as well as the consistent ability to play fast.
“When you’re taking 80 reps a game, you’re going to get worn down and you’re going to get a little beat up,” O’Reilly said. “So the fact that we can have that rotation and have three guys who can go in there and play good football, I think it’s really, really helpful.”
Off the field, Uluilakepa moved in with Patterson and running back Isaiah Ifanse, who’s a native of Bellevue, Washington, this offseason. Uluilakepa and Patterson have formed a sibling relationship, and with such outgoing personalities, it’s easy to see them eliciting consistent laughter — like when Uluilakepa became a sideline reporter for the Sonny Holland Classic this past spring.
“It’s just one of those (friendships), we clicked right away,” Patterson said. “And he’s funny as heck. I have a lot of friends that are from Puyallup back home, and so once I found out he was from Puyallup, I knew we were going to be pretty close.”
All three of them are also very driven, which bled into offseason workouts. They’d have conversations on how Uluilakepa would break out this season in a starting role. Patterson said they each have goals for the 2022 season taped to the bathroom mirror.
So far, those dreams have been realized in the regular season. Through five games, Uluilakepa is the Bobcats’ leading tackler with 39 total tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and two pass breakups. Daly said one of Uluilakepa’s greatest strengths is his physicality and that he plays with solid leverage.
“When he hits you, you get knocked back, and I think that’s pretty apparent with a couple of the hits that he laid on (Talkington),” Daly said. “He’s explosive, he knows how to come out of his hips. He’s a good tackler and he tackles with good pad level, so I don’t see a lot of missed tackles out of him.”
Uluilakepa still brings that signature energy to each game, which helps, too.
“He just doesn’t have any bad days,” O’Reilly said. “He’s always got a smile on his face. He’s always running around, excited to play the game.”
Daly did mention he’s looking for the run defense to improve, which starts with Uluilakepa and O’Reilly in the middle. The Bobcats have been susceptible to big plays this season, such as the rushing touchdowns scored by EWU’s Micah Smith (56 and 28 yards) and UC Davis’ Ulonzo Gilliam, Jr. (38 yards) the past two weeks.
Uluilakepa said he also wants to keep working to be “the best I can” and that he’s proud of how the entire defense has stepped up this season. Thanks to the passion and playmaking ability Uluilakepa brings to the field each day, the feeling is seemingly mutual.
“You can really see how much someone loves football by how far they are away from the ball,” Patterson said. “He’s always around it.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.