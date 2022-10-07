Let the news come to you

Willie Patterson stood on the Montana State sideline, helmet in hand, anxiously awaiting another defensive stop to seal the game against Eastern Washington. On the field, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa was having similar thoughts. Force a turnover. Win the game.

Moments later — on an EWU 4th-and-14 where quarterback Gunner Talkington launched the ball to wide receiver Nolan Ulm — Uluilakepa was in the middle of the action. As his teammates, safety Tyson Pottenger and nickelback Ty Okada, dislodged the ball with a hit on Ulm, the ball miraculously popped up and into the hands of Uluilakepa.

“I was more excited than anything,” Uluilakepa said. “Just trying to go to the sideline and celebrate with everyone.”

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

