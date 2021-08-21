Montana State identifies strengths, weaknesses after scrimmage By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State safeties Tre Webb (2) and Jeffrey Manning (5) bring down running back Elijah Elliott (13) during Saturday’s scrimmage at Bobcat Stadium. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two weeks before his team’s season opener, Brent Vigen appreciates the program’s urgency and focus.The Montana State head coach noticed the Bobcats’ effort during a scrimmage Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. But he emphasized they must maintain this going into their first game Sept. 4 at Wyoming.“That’s a continued mindset that we have to have,” Vigen said. “That’s the first step and how fast can you take those assignments and apply it, that’s where a day like today is so valuable.” The Bobcats have yet to play a game since the 2019 season or since their coaching transition. Saturday provided them a chance to become acclimated to the differences in a game-like environment.The first-string offense played against the first-string defense, with the same going for the second and third units. The starters played about half of the 90 snaps with the other units splitting up the rest.The Bobcats moved the ball up and down the field throughout, Vigen said. This way, they gained experience in different situations like near the goal line.On the fourth drive, tight end Derryk Snell caught a short pass from Matthew McKay for a 12-yard touchdown. Quarterbacks Tommy Mellott (55 yards out) and Casey Bauman (one yard) later scored on the ground. Blake Glessner made all three of his field goals from 42, 27 and 28 yards.Elijah Elliott totaled 12 carries for 89 yards, including three which went for 15 or more yards. DeMareus Hosey recorded 40 yards on 10 rushes. Mellott led all players with 98 rushing yards on six tries.No MSU player caught more than three passes. Andrew Patterson led the way with 38 yards on two catches.Defensively, Vigen said, the Bobcats tackled well. Defensive end Ben Seymour intercepted a pass off of a deflection. Defensive tackle Tua Areta tallied a sack, defensive end Daniel Hardy broke up a pass and safety Tre Webb forced a fumble. “First impression, we certainly got the work we needed to,” Vigen said. “We still need the work that’s going to occur in the next couple weeks. I thought the guys competed well, though.”McKay, who appears to be on his way to being the starter at Wyoming, was the only player not live, meaning he wasn’t to be hit. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 40 yards and ran four times for 18 yards. A few sat out of the practice. Running back Isaiah Ifanse, for example, took some time off this week but will be back practicing Monday, Vigen said.Vigen noted the Bobcats finished the scrimmage mostly healthy. That included preseason all-American linebacker Troy Andersen. The senior was recovering from a lower-leg injury since the end of the 2019 season and was held out of the Sonny Holland Classic during the spring.“It was important for him to be out there and to get into the fray,” Vigen said. “I caught a couple of glimpses of his explosion playing through blocks, and he wasn’t out there a ton, but it was enough to know that he’s getting there for sure.”Going into Saturday, Vigen said he would pay attention to position battles at wide receiver and defensive back. But following the scrimmage, he was eager to see the tape of the backup offensive and defensive linemen. Building depth at that position, he noted, will be critical down the stretch of the season.After reviewing film, MSU will have a more concrete depth chart and 70-person travel roster for Wyoming.Vigen said the scrimmage was “relatively clean.” However, the Bobcats turned the ball over a few times, and Vigen said they “can’t have that, certainly.” He also pointed to penalties — some procedural, a few holding calls and a pass interference — as mistakes to be eliminated.But that’s why the scrimmage was vital.The Bobcats also have some kinks to work out in their communication between coordinators. Each side of the ball needed to call a timeout because incorrect personnel were on the field.“When practices are scripted and you’re doing that in the summer, that’s one thing,” Vigen said. “We’re in a position now where we’re playing a full complement of guys. Both sides of the football, they’ll take a critical look at that.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brent Vigen Derryk Snell Matthew Mckay Sport American Football Pass Ball Head Coach Bobcat ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you