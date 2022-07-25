Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dave Dickenson prides himself on his storytelling ability, but the former Montana star quarterback felt overshadowed on Saturday night.

Dickenson is one of 14 members of the Big Sky Conference’s inaugural hall of fame class, and he was one of eight who attended the Big Sky Hall of Fame Banquet on Saturday at the Davenport Grand hotel. About an hour before Dickenson sat down for the final inductee interview of the evening, Jan Stenerud just about stole the show.

The Big Sky inducted Stenerud for his standout ski and football careers at Montana State in the 1960s. Ski jumping brought Stenerud to Bozeman from Norway, but placekicking turned him into a legend.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters