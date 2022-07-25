Let the news come to you

SPOKANE, Wash. — In between his many media rounds at the Big Sky Football Kickoff on Monday, Brent Vigen retweeted a video from one of his recruits.

The recruit, Chance Wilson, wrote "COMMITTED" followed by two fire emojis and didn't reveal his commitment until late in the 1-minute, 30-second Twitter video. The retweet from Vigen, Montana State's head football coach, made the cryptic tweet clear: Wilson was committing to MSU.

Wilson, a dual-threat quarterback from Rejoice Christian School in Oklahoma, chose the Bobcats over multiple other Division I schools. He's the third player from the Class of 2023 to verbally commit to MSU.

