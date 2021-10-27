Montana State freshman kicker Blake Glessner earns spot on Jerry Rice Award Watch List By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State kicker Blake Glessner kicks the ball to Cal Poly on Oct. 9 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State freshman kicker Blake Glessner earned a spot on the watch list for the Stats Perform 2021 Jerry Rice Award, presented to the top freshman in the FCS.Glessner joins 21 other players, including two from the Big Sky, on the watch list for the 11th Jerry Rice Award. The Bobcats kicker is one of three Big Sky players on the season’s initial Jerry Rice Award Watch List and is the only kicker.Glessner has connected on 15 of his 18 attempted field goals this season, fifth-most by a Bobcat in a season in school history. He connected on a 53-yarder in MSU’s season opener at Wyoming, and his 54-yard field goal against Idaho State makes him only the third kicker in MSU history with two 50-yarders in a season, joining Jason Cunningham and Luke Daly. To be eligible for the award, a freshman can’t have surpassed four games played in one previous academic year – similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule. More players can join the watch list before a 50-member, national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kicker Freshman Sport Jerry Rice Award Player Spot Defensive Player Blake Glessner Recommended for you