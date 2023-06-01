Sacramento State linebacker Marcus Hawkins attempts to block a pass by Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig on Oct. 12, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Both the Montana State and Montana football teams will once again have a nationally televised regular season game in 2023, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday.
The Grizzlies will first face Idaho on the road on Oct. 14, followed by the Bobcats visiting Sacramento State on Oct. 21. Both games are scheduled to kick off on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. MT.
This marks the fifth and sixth regular season Big Sky games to appear on ESPN since the conference signed a deal with the network in 2021. It will be the third appearance for both MSU and UM.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.