MSU Football v. Sac State, Homecoming (copy)
Buy Now

Sacramento State linebacker Marcus Hawkins attempts to block a pass by Montana State quarterback Tucker Rovig on Oct. 12, 2019, at Bobcat Stadium.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Both the Montana State and Montana football teams will once again have a nationally televised regular season game in 2023, the Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday.

The Grizzlies will first face Idaho on the road on Oct. 14, followed by the Bobcats visiting Sacramento State on Oct. 21. Both games are scheduled to kick off on ESPN2 at 8:30 p.m. MT.

This marks the fifth and sixth regular season Big Sky games to appear on ESPN since the conference signed a deal with the network in 2021. It will be the third appearance for both MSU and UM.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you