TOP: Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass during the first quarter of the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. ABOVE: Defensive back Ty Okada runs back an interception for a touchdown against San Diego on Sept. 18 at Bobcat Stadium.
TOP: Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott throws a pass during the first quarter of the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas. ABOVE: Defensive back Ty Okada runs back an interception for a touchdown against San Diego on Sept. 18 at Bobcat Stadium.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Coming off the 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game in January, Montana State players and coaches took a brief 10-day break to recharge after a marathon of a season.
But once the Bobcats reconvened in Bozeman, it was business as usual. Players emphasized appreciating what they accomplished in 2021, but quickly moving on to the next chapter.
“I think that was very important for us,” MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott told the Chronicle on Monday. “And we’re very excited to not have all the people kind of still focus on the 2021 year and finally be able to see what the 2022 team has been focused on creating and instilling in themselves for this upcoming year.”
That sense of looking ahead and building off last season’s success was evident at the Big Sky Football Kickoff event, where Mellott, defensive back Ty Okada and head coach Brent Vigen were in attendance.
“I think some big takeaways that you can have from last year are that we’ve now been there,” Okada said. “We’ve seen what it takes — the different moving parts that go on with making it to the national championship. I mean, that takes a lot. And now being able to have that experience and to build on that will be incredible for us.”
Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said that having a team make it to the national championship game — especially in a head coach’s first season — benefits the entire conference and should be the standard year-in and year-out.
“It’s one of those things where we should be disappointed when we don’t have a team playing for the national title,” Wistrcill said. “That’s our expectation as a league. I know if you ask our coaches that, that’s their feeling as well. But we’re also not happy just being there. So we’ll continue to press on and hopefully have better luck down in Frisco this year.”
Wistrcill added that the Big Sky is the “strongest and deepest conference” in the FCS, with five teams making the playoffs last season (Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana, UC Davis and MSU).
Okada said it’s extra special as an athlete to compete at that level on a weekly basis.
“And the blessing in that is that each game is going to be very difficult and you’ve got to approach each game like it’s a playoff-type game,” Okada said. “And so the importance of that, and the reason it’s beneficial, is you go into the playoffs prepared. Each week you’re only improving as a team because you’re taking every single game super seriously.”
MSU will look to make another playoff run this season with a slightly different roster. The Bobcats lost a combined 10 starters on both sides of the ball, which alters different position groups such as the rebuilt offensive line.
Mellott said he’s seen significant improvements on that front through both spring and summer practices.
“I think those guys have been working their butts off,” Mellott said. “I think all those guys grew a ton in their understanding of pass protection and blocking assignments. And I think that’s kind of what the double-repping system that we kind of have implemented there instilled into us.”
Defensively, there will also be some retooling after losing starters such as All-Americans Troy Andersen, Daniel Hardy and Chase Benson. Okada said the Bobcats are treating it like any other season in terms of roster turnover.
“We’re going to need to have guys in other areas step up,” Okada said. “And it’ll look a little bit different or look the same in some aspects. And that’s kind of just the message is, ‘Hey, people are going to have to emerge, playmakers are going to have to emerge.’
“And I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised once they see that a lot of guys are stepping up and making that big step.”
Okada is also in the group of players — which includes linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and running back Isaiah Ifanse — that missed spring ball while recovering from injuries. Vigen said that’s a byproduct of playing a long season and that he fully expects Okada and O’Reilly to be playmakers defensively once again.
“(Those two make) plays in some cases that you see are out of the ordinary,” Vigen said. “I think they both did that at times last year, but we need that (this season, too). And I think the second time through a season in our scheme for them, I think that alone allows them a greater understanding and ability to make plays.”
As MSU prepares for fall camp next week and the Bobcats’ home opener against McNeese State on Sept. 3, Mellott said it will be important for the team to “fall in love” again with the week-to-week grind of going against this Big Sky slate.
Okada added that coming off a national title game appearance won’t change the approach this season, but that the Bobcats are mindful of a potential target on their backs.
“The approach has always been the same, and that’s been our goal is to win the national championship,” Okada said. “And so our goal is to get right back there and win it this time. We might have different names out there, (but it’s still) the 2022 Bobcats.”
Last season’s success, Vigen said, helped raise the profile of the MSU program both in the Big Sky and nationally in Vigen’s first season as head coach. He added that no team will be taking the Bobcats lightly this season, and that’s a welcome challenge.
“You do want teams to respect you. You want high expectations,” Vigen said. “So if you get everyone’s best shot, understand that’s very well going to happen. We’ve got to be prepared each week, no matter who we play, to give our best shot back.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.