SPOKANE, Wash. — Coming off the 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game in January, Montana State players and coaches took a brief 10-day break to recharge after a marathon of a season.

But once the Bobcats reconvened in Bozeman, it was business as usual. Players emphasized appreciating what they accomplished in 2021, but quickly moving on to the next chapter.

“I think that was very important for us,” MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott told the Chronicle on Monday. “And we’re very excited to not have all the people kind of still focus on the 2021 year and finally be able to see what the 2022 team has been focused on creating and instilling in themselves for this upcoming year.”

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

