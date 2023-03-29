Let the news come to you

Montana State’s loss in the FCS semifinals at South Dakota State last December provided plenty for the Bobcats to focus on. That includes the conditions, with the temperature in Brookings dropping to a Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium record-low 9 degrees at kickoff.

The weather turned the field into an ice rink, and MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott remembers the wind being “pretty awful” as well. But instead of dwelling on that challenge, Mellott said the game served as “an indicator of who can play with that adversity.”

“You get to see what guys are going to complain and what guys are going to work through those adversities,” Mellott said Wednesday, the day between the team’s fourth and fifth spring practices. “And so I think more or less the biggest thing here is, guys don’t complain. We just adapt, and that’s what the greats do.”


