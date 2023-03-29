TOP: Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott runs the ball against Weber State on Oct. 22 at Bobcat Stadium. ABOVE: Montana State linebackers Callahan O’Reilly and Danny Uluilakepa take down William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson on Dec. 9.
Montana State’s loss in the FCS semifinals at South Dakota State last December provided plenty for the Bobcats to focus on. That includes the conditions, with the temperature in Brookings dropping to a Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium record-low 9 degrees at kickoff.
The weather turned the field into an ice rink, and MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott remembers the wind being “pretty awful” as well. But instead of dwelling on that challenge, Mellott said the game served as “an indicator of who can play with that adversity.”
“You get to see what guys are going to complain and what guys are going to work through those adversities,” Mellott said Wednesday, the day between the team’s fourth and fifth spring practices. “And so I think more or less the biggest thing here is, guys don’t complain. We just adapt, and that’s what the greats do.”
The Bobcats were able to regroup Monday afternoon after the field was cleared. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said there was some rust coming back — especially with it being so close to the beginning of spring practices — but it was still good to be out there in pads after the delay.
“We’ll deal with it the best we can,” Vigen said. “If you have to adjust, you have to adjust, but we have to get these days in and continue to work.”
“We need to maintain that energy, enthusiasm about being out there,” Vigen said. “Fortunately, we have good numbers right now and our reps that we’re able to get have been adequate to this point.”
Vigen said transfer wide receivers Ty McCullouch and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. “have flashed” early on as they learn the offense. Mellott added that the duo has “progressed quite well” with offseason work in the weight room translating to the field.
The Bobcats also have proven commodities in wide receiver Marqui Johnson — who often lined up at running back — and tight end Derryk Snell being able to play multiple positions. Vigen even called Snell “the best fullback in the country,” a callback to Snell being named first team All-Big Sky at that position last season.
That versatility has also extended to the offensive line. Vigen said he’s been pleased by how the group has “picked up where they left off” last season, despite Jacob Kettels and Titan Fleischmann being sidelined. Six O-linemen saw significant playing time last year, he added, including all five returning starters and key reserve Omar Aigbedion.
But returning starter Marcus Wehr — who started the first seven games at right tackle before suffering a season-ending injury against Northern Colorado — was the lone O-lineman with flexibility between guard and tackle last season.
“Everybody was kind of in their position,” Vigen said. “So looking at a few of those more experienced guys in a couple of different ways is part of what we’ve been going through, and we’ve liked the way they’ve gone about their business here the first week. They’re playing fast, even though they all have gained strength and size through the course of the winter.”
The Bobcats have also moved several players around defensively this offseason, including Dru Polidore moving to free safety and Miles Jackson to cornerback. Eli Aby also moved from safety to linebacker and both Caden Dowler and Level Price Jr. have been getting reps at nickelback.
Tyson Pottenger and junior college transfer Blake Stillwell have been getting reps at free safety alongside Polidore, and Rylan Ortt returns after starting at strong safety the back half of last season as well.
“Ultimately we’ve got to get those three positions solidified and ideally be two-deep,” Vigen said. “Ideally play more than just three guys at those three positions next fall.”
Vigen also pointed to McCade O’Reilly, Neil Daly, Jace Fitzgerald and junior college transfer Cole Bullock standing out as the Bobcats look to fill out the inside linebacker rotation. It’s helped having returners Danny Uluilakepa and Nolan Askelson, the latter of whom has acted like another coach while sidelined as he recovers from offseason surgery.
“I love all the guys in there,” Uluilakepa said. “We’ve brought in one transfer, Cole, and he’s like a brother already, which is really good.”
Vigen added that the Bobcats “have the guys” necessary to replace All-Big Sky linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, similar to how MSU responded to losing All-American Troy Andersen the year before.
It’s still early in spring ball, though, and Vigen said the Bobcats plan to give every player a “real fair chance” to compete and reassess the depth chart as they move forward. The team also plans to continue adapting — especially with what can be unpredictable conditions this time of year.
“I like the way (spring ball is) set up,” Vigen said. “Now, being able to stick to it and stick to our plan is what we aim to do. And obviously we had to make one quick adjustment here, so hopefully that’s it for the adjusting.”
