Several players and coaches from the Montana State football team will be active participants Thursday in a blood drive on the university’s campus in support of a young member of the team’s fan base.
Troy Ross, a Great Falls 7-year-old, served as a guest captain and performed the opening coin toss for MSU’s Sonny Holland Classic spring game in April, honors that reflected the program’s welcoming of the boy into its ranks.
Troy was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease pulmonary capillaritis at age 3 in 2017. Wes Ross, his father, remembers the “groggy” look on Troy’s face that Labor Day weekend. He also recalls the nine blood transfusions Troy needed during an overnight emergency flight to Seattle for a stay in a children’s hospital.
Since then, Wes and his wife Callie have organized blood drives in Troy’s honor around the state, with this year serving as their most substantial effort.
Drives have been held this summer across the state, primarily in cities with a Class AA high school. Miles City, Dillon and Havre have also hosted events. The family hopes to reach about 600 total donations.
Bozeman already hosted one drive this summer, on June 21. The next drive in town is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday in the Strand Union Ballroom. Troy's eighth birthday is Thursday.
Appointments can be made with the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767 with the sponsor code TROY. Walk-ins are also accepted.
“We kind of realized that if nine individuals hadn’t donated blood prior to Labor Day in 2017, I don’t have a son,” Wes Ross said. “It opened our eyes to how we could do something good out of something so dark and evil. Just kind of started with a drive here in Great Falls, and it became a social media sensation.”
People heard about the family’s plight and began donating on their own. They’d take selfies and post to social media with a hashtag (#TroyStrong) to spread the word. Eventually the American Red Cross and Vitalant, a blood donation nonprofit, reached out and helped to organize blood drives. The number of events has grown steadily over the past five years, thanks in large part to outreach by high schools in every corner of the state, each of the Frontier Conference schools in Montana and the two flagship Division I programs.
“We had a lot of support from the football and sports communities,” Wes said.
Troy’s disease went into remission in November 2021, and he had his chest port — a device to ease the process of receiving blood and medication — removed in February.
Troy first met with then-University of Montana football head coach Bob Stitt and several players while in the Seattle hospital in 2017. The Griz were in town to play against Washington that weekend.
In late September of that year, Troy was visited by then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
That support has been welcomed as the family — the Rosses also have a 10-year-old daughter Kennedy — has navigated some dark times.
“Of course that’s like getting run over by an Army tank,” Wes said of learning about Troy’s diagnosis. “You just don’t see that coming.”
The support has come in the form of blood donations, of course, but also in the form of visits with football teams across the state that have boosted Troy’s spirits.
Wes said his son’s connection with Montana State was sparked initially by former associate head coach and special teams coordinator B.J. Robertson, who worked with former coach Jeff Choate. Robertson introduced the Rosses to current wide receivers coach Justin Udy, who has spearheaded the latest efforts to make Troy feel like a part of the MSU program.
That has included Zoom meetings with players and coaches as well as the visit to campus. In April, to celebrate the disease going into remission, he visited Bobcat Stadium and met head coach Brent Vigen, starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and former All-American linebacker Troy Andersen, among others.
“Over the last couple years, building momentum for his cause and what they’re trying to do has been kind of the motivation for me behind the relationship,” Udy said. “We’re all looking for the chance to help somebody when we have the opportunity to do that.”
Udy said the team has about 20 players and a few coaches prepared to donate blood on Thursday. And it was not difficult to find participants.
“The list fills up as fast as you can put it up,” Udy said.
Udy called Troy “tough” for battling through all he has faced. He credits Wes and Callie for how they have raised him to be resilient.
“They set the stage for him to really make a difference and really help people on an even bigger scale as he gets older and starts to fully comprehend what all of this can mean,” Udy said.
Over the years, Wes has seen how brave his son has had to be, and he's proud of how Troy has handled sickness and uncertainty.
“He’s always called me his favorite coach and his hero, but he’s truly my hero now,” Wes said. “If I could take his pain away, I’d have done that in a second, and he knows that. As strong as he’s been, and having a never-quit attitude, he’s my hero now.”
Wes added that it’s not lost on Troy how critical the blood drives are for others who are in need.
“He thinks it’s the coolest thing he can help people,” Wes said. “He’s never that I can remember complained or felt sorry for himself. He’s always wanted to give back. He’s such a fighter.”