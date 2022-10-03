Let the news come to you

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is still in concussion protocol and his status for the Idaho State game on Saturday is uncertain, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday.

Vigen said MSU will monitor his progress throughout the week to see if Mellott can go Saturday. Mellott previously missed last week’s game against UC Davis after suffering a head injury the week before against Eastern Washington.

“Head injuries are obviously very serious,” Vigen said, “and each one of them, their recovery is their own recovery. We’ve had a couple of concussions prior to this and those guys have played in the following week. That doesn’t mean Tommy will.”

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

