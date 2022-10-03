Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is still in concussion protocol and his status for the Idaho State game on Saturday is uncertain, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday.
Vigen said MSU will monitor his progress throughout the week to see if Mellott can go Saturday. Mellott previously missed last week’s game against UC Davis after suffering a head injury the week before against Eastern Washington.
“Head injuries are obviously very serious,” Vigen said, “and each one of them, their recovery is their own recovery. We’ve had a couple of concussions prior to this and those guys have played in the following week. That doesn’t mean Tommy will.”
Vigen added that Mellott will play as soon as he’s cleared, regardless of the opponent. The Bobcats have a “very strict protocol,” Vigen said, and MSU plans to follow it to the letter.
“We want our guys to be absolutely honest with where they’re at and go from there,” Vigen said. “It’s not a decision that I come close to making. I listen to our medical staff, and we go from there.”
Another player looking to return from injury is running back Lane Sumner, who was dressed for the Davis game but didn’t play. Vigen clarified that Sumner was “good to go,” but the plan was to only use Sumner as an emergency backup.
Vigen said the team gave Sumner — who is coming off an elbow injury suffered in practice after the McNeese State game — an extra week of recovery because he hasn’t been in full contact since the season opener. Sumner should be more “in the mix” this week, Vigen said.
“He hasn’t been tackled. He hasn’t had to land,” Vigen said. “But I think we’re over the hump.”
While not an injured player, strong safety Rylan Ortt will return to the starting lineup against Idaho State. Ortt missed the first five games of the season while serving a suspension for failing a drug test during last season’s playoff run.
Ortt, a Missoula Sentinel grad, was the projected starter coming out of spring ball. In Ortt’s absence, Arizona transfer Rhedi Short and backup Kendric Bailey have been playing in that safety spot.
“We’ll look at playing him a lot,” Vigen said. “We’ve missed him, honestly.”
Chambers wins national plus league awards
After an impressive showing in his first start as a Bobcat, MSU quarterback Sean Chambers was named the FCS and co-Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.
Against Davis, Chambers finished with over 400 yards of total offense (227 passing yards, 203 rushing yards) and accounted for five total touchdowns (two passing, three rushing). He became the sixth FCS player to have 200-plus passing yards and 200-plus rushing yards in the same game in the past 25 years and the first since 2018, according to Stats Perform.
Chambers also has an FCS-leading 12 rushing touchdowns so far this season.
Vigen said Chambers would be the first one to acknowledge the entire offense’s contributions on Saturday, particularly opening up holes for his touchdown runs of 78 and 65 yards, respectively.
“We had a couple of really good perimeter blocks, a good scheme, drawn up by the offensive staff,” Vigen said. “He played well. He had a good command. He threw the ball well in his first really true test of throwing the football and we’ll need more of that moving forward.”
An early look ahead to Idaho State
As he watched film of Idaho State over the weekend — including Bengals head coach Charlie Ragle’s emotional postgame press conference — Vigen could see ISU’s tenacity and “dissatisfaction in coming up empty” in the 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana.
Vigen said two sequences in the game particularly stuck out. The first was ISU linebacker Charles Ike picking off a pass from Griz quarterback Lucas Johnson, which helped set up a field goal to go ahead 3-0 in the first quarter.
The second was in the fourth quarter, when the Griz were driving down the field leading 28-6. Safety Cameron Minor forced a fumble on the goal line and gave the ball back to the ISU offense. The Bengals then scored back-to-back touchdowns to cut the UM lead to eight.
ISU now sits at 0-5 in Ragle’s first season as head coach, but Vigen said it’s clear Ragle has instilled a “tremendous amount of fight” in his team.
“I think he’s gained that respect with how I’m sure he’s gone about his business for his players, that he’s there for his players, because you have to earn their trust and respect for them to ultimately want to turn the corner,” Vigen said. “A corner doesn’t get turned simply because you make a coaching change. I think a coaching staff has to come in and earn that and I think it’s apparent that he’s done that.”
Vigen also pointed to a few standout players for ISU. He referenced the Bengals’ receiving corps, led by Xavier Guillory. Through five games, Guillory is second in receptions (27), first in receiving yards (463) and tied for third in receiving touchdowns (three) in the Big Sky. Vigen said he’s been impressed by Guillory’s ability to adjust to a throw, make difficult catches and gain yards after a catch.
“He seems like he’s got a knack for being able to do the things that the really good receivers do,” Vigen said. “He’s getting a lot of opportunities and he’s making the most of them.”
ISU was also down to its third-string quarterback last week, with Sagan Gronauer making his first start against UM after starter Tyler Vander Waal broke his collarbone against San Diego State on Sept. 10 and backup Hunter Hayes was injured against Northern Colorado Sept. 24. Gronauer finished 23 of 44 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Saturday.
“He came in, and I just listened to him in the postgame press conference, he was going out there with nothing to lose,” Vigen said. “You’re the third-string quarterback, you maybe don’t see this opportunity coming and there it is in front of you.”
Vigen said it’s unclear whether Hayes or Gronauer will start Saturday, meaning MSU will prepare for either player.
Meanwhile, Vigen pointed to Ike as a playmaker for the Bengals on defense. Ike is currently tied for fifth in tackles (43 total) in the Big Sky and had 12 against the Griz. ISU also has defensive lineman Spencer Tatafu, who’s tied for fourth in tackles for loss (5.5) in the conference.
With that in mind, Vigen added that it’s important MSU doesn’t overlook ISU as the Bobcats take the field for the homecoming game Saturday. He spoke of the challenges presented in last season’s matchup — a 27-9 victory for MSU — and how every Big Sky opponent demands the Bobcats’ respect.
“I think our guys recognize that and you have to have a maturity about you to understand there’s certainly no weeks off. And there shouldn’t be in football,” Vigen said. “You get 11 of these opportunities guaranteed to you and you have a week to prepare for each one of them and you better take them all very, very seriously as far as what your opponent’s capable of.”
