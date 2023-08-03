There’s no shortage of confidence among the Montana State football team entering the 2023 season.
The expectation is that MSU maintains its status as “one of the best teams in the nation,” quarterback Tommy Mellott said. That was evident as players and head coach Brent Vigen talked with media members before the start of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
MSU has looked to become physically stronger this season, adopting the mentality of “bigger, faster, stronger” in 2022. There’s also been an added emphasis of mental toughness, led by strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin.
“He created a plan and went through it on a daily basis to touch on a mental aspect — working through adversity, coming together as a team, how you handle the different things that come your way,” Vigen said. “What we can control is how we respond.”
That plan has included conditioning — running, eight-count push ups and other military inspired drills — and “implementing some things that we might not expect,” running back Lane Sumner said.
“We want to see who we can count on,” Sumner said. “Who’s going to tap out when it starts to suck, when their body hurts, when their mind is telling them that you can’t toe the line, you can’t do another rep. Who’s going to do that one more rep?”
The Bobcats have also looked to become better leaders, starting with the 15-member Cats Council. That group consists of players from all position groups and classes (excluding freshmen), including fifth- and sixth-year players that have “seen quite a bit” in their time at MSU, Vigen said. The council also read some leadership-focused books and shared their findings with teammates.
“I think it has helped me a lot just by kind of opening my eyes up to things,” strong safety Rylan Ortt said. “A lot of guys know what to do, maybe not how to do it. So it’s kind of given us tools on how to use them in certain situations.”
The next steps will be utilizing those tools in fall camp and, eventually, regular season and postseason games. Vigen said it will be imperative for players — from the Cats Council to incoming freshmen — to continue “pushing forward” no matter the adversity.
“You can’t all of a sudden just start doing hard things and expect to be good at them,” Sumner added. “You have to prepare yourself to do that.”
Injury update
Vigen announced Wednesday that offensive guard Cole Sain will miss the entire regular season after undergoing knee surgery. Sain initially suffered the injury against Northern Colorado on Oct. 15 and re-injured his knee this summer.
Even with Sain’s absence, the Bobcats return six offensive linemen who started at least one game last season: Justus Perkins, Rush Reimer, JT Reed, Jacob Kettels, Omar Aigbedion and Marcus Wehr. That group helped produce the best rushing offense in the FCS last season (6.49 yards per carry).
Perkins said Thursday that Sain has become an “extra coach” for the O-line, mentoring younger players and sharing with the group “what we’re not seeing out there.”
“So obviously it’s gonna be a huge loss for us, but it’s not like he’s gonna be gone,” Perkins said. “He’s gonna be in the room.”
Another key absence is wide receiver Taco Dowler, who is recovering from shoulder surgery in May. Vigen said Dowler will return later this season, but did not give a specific timeline.
The Bobcats will particularly miss Dowler in the return game. The sophomore, who was recently named a preseason third team All-American punt returner by Stats Perform, averaged an FCS-leading 18 yards per return last season, including a 79-yard return against William and Mary and 67-yard return for a touchdown against Morehead State.
Dowler also contributed 10 receptions for 150 yards and was “continuing to come along” with his role on offense, Vigen said.
“He’ll miss some time but he’s got a bright, bright future ahead of him beyond this year,” Vigen added. “But I do think there’s going to absolutely be an opportunity for him to come back some time this season.”
That punt returner role is now “up for grabs,” Vigen said, with two early candidates being kickoff returner Marqui Johnson and Colorado State transfer receiver Ty McCullouch. Johnson has worked “really hard at it,” Vigen said, and McCullouch has experience catching practice punts from former CSU punter Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse now punts for the Tennessee Titans.
Vigen also confirmed that running back Kaegun Williams has retired from football. Williams dealt with neck stiffness throughout 2022 and never played a down for MSU after transferring from San Diego State. Vigen said the team was hopeful Williams would be able to play this season after undergoing surgery, but “it just didn’t make sense.”
“It was unfortunate because I know he really wanted to cap his college career out here,” Vigen said. “But we had to remind him that on the front end of coming here he had a really good college career. And sometimes it just doesn’t happen how you want it to. So I appreciate him coming here and really trying to go after it, but it didn’t work out.”
Fresh starts in fall camp
It’s been a “big relief” for Rylan Ortt to get back to solely focusing on football in 2023.
Ortt was suspended for a total of six games — from the 2021 FCS title game through MSU’s win over UC Davis on Oct. 1 — after failing an NCAA mandated drug test. He missed the next three games as well because “there was still a trace” of the banned substance, along with some reinstatement issues. Ortt returned to play against Northern Arizona on Nov. 5.
Returning to spring ball in 2023 felt like a “fresh start,” Ortt said, a similar mindset he’s taking into fall camp.
“It’s definitely a different feeling for me, through this summer and through spring knowing that I’m working toward something and fall camp will be a lot different,” Ortt said. “But I’m super excited to get to work with the guys and get going.”
Lane Sumner can empathize with Ortt after missing significant time last season, albeit due to injury. Sumner exploded in the season opener against Morehead State (23 carries for 159 yards) and gained 100-plus yards against Idaho State (100) and Northern Colorado (130) as well. But an elbow injury held him to just four games last season.
He spent this offseason “working to get back to where I was” before injury, Sumner said, which included extensive physical therapy. It’s helped Sumner get his legs back underneath him and feel ready for fall camp.
“Not being able to play for a while and watching everybody else play, it can wear on you,” Sumner said. “It’ll be good to get out there again with the guys and strap it up and play the sport we love.”
That’s a similar sentiment shared by newcomers to MSU, including McCullouch and SMU transfer Brendan Hall.
Hall, a kicker/punter, transferred to MSU for its mechanical engineering program and to help the Bobcats compete for championships. Hall has kept that competitive mindset as he looks to become the starting punter, place kicker or both.
“I’m happy to do whatever they need me to do. If that’s two, like punting and kickoff, or if that’s all three, I’m glad to take on any responsibility because that’s what I did in high school,” Hall said. “And that was pretty fun. Just being that person that they were relying on me, and I’m able to give that back to them. That’s what I want to be here.”
McCullouch also brings versatility to his position group, with a combination of speed, experience and a love for run blocking. He’s also looking forward to playing alongside MSU quarterback Sean Chambers, a former rival when McCullouch was at CSU and Chambers suited up for Wyoming.
McCullouch added that he’s excited to play with both Chambers and Mellott, who run a two-QB system that blew McCullouch’s mind when he watched game film from last season.
“I came here just because I got around some of the guys and they were all really good guys and the coaches, they were even better,” McCullouch said. “That’s pretty much all I was looking for: a team that likes to win, who works hard enough to win, and it feels like a family.”
Former MSU cornerback James Campbell waived by Seahawks
Former MSU cornerback James Campbell was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on July 25. Campbell signed an undrafted free agent deal with the team in April alongside former MSU nickelback Ty Okada and former Montana linebacker Patrick O’Connell.
Campbell impressed during MSU’s Pro Day, posting a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 10-9 broad jump. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound CB also posted a 37-inch vertical, a 4.19 shuttle and a 6.81 three-cone.
During his time at MSU, Campbell spent time at both corner and receiver. He started at CB his final two seasons for the Bobcats, finishing with 54 total tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two tackles for loss.
