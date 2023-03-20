The offseason mindset this time around has been strikingly similar to last year for Montana State football.
Following the loss to South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last December, the Bobcats have focused on getting “bigger and stronger,” head coach Brent Vigen said. That’s led to players “living in the weight room” alongside MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin and his staff. MSU has also been able to get some work in at Bobcat Stadium and Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
That progress over the last 10 weeks or so will continue in spring camp, which begins Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium ahead of the Sonny Holland Classic on April 22. Vigen said some of his goals for spring ball include building depth, experimenting with personnel and honing in on schemes.
“But the biggest thing is just allowing our guys that opportunity to continue to develop and we have numbers this spring that should allow us to practice the way we want to as long as we possibly can,” Vigen said Monday. “And I think providing a real competitive environment is the key to guys getting better.”
What will help is having extensive continuity from 2022. The Bobcats return 35 players from last season’s two-deep roster, Vigen said, a group that played key roles in deep playoff runs each of the past two years.
“All that being said, I think they desire more,” he added.
That starts with the offensive and defensive lines. Vigen said the Bobcats left the SDSU game “feeling like we lost the line of scrimmage on both sides,” which included MSU rushing for just 52 total yards and surrendering 473 yards of total offense to the Jackrabbits.
MSU does return that nucleus on both the O-line and D-line, though. Vigen said it will also help having those groups being older now; outside of sophomore D-end Kenneth Eiden IV, both rotations are riddled with upperclassmen.
“So that battle between the O and the D-line as we go through this spring is what it’s all about — those guys on a daily basis getting each other better,” Vigen said. “We need to make gains there.”
The Bobcats also return several key players on offense, including the dual-threat quarterback duo of Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers; wide receivers Taco Dowler, Marqui Johnson and Clevan Thomas Jr.; and tight ends Derryk Snell and Treyton Pickering.
Vigen acknowledged some of the key losses — such as nickelback Ty Okada, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. on defense, and wide receivers Willie Patterson and Ravi Alston on offense — but is looking forward to the increased level of competition this spring.
“I think we’ve got guys that are willing to step up and take those places,” Vigen said. “And the good thing is those jobs won’t be handed out, either.”
The Bobcats also bring back nearly the entire coaching staff from 2022. Vigen pointed to offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright, wide receivers/co-special teams coordinator Justin Udy and running backs coach Jimmy Beal entering year three in this system, along with several other assistants coming back from last season.
The main change to the staff came after former O-line coach Brian Armstrong left for the same job at Fresno State in January. Vigen hired Al Johnson to replace Armstrong and continue developing an O-line that led one of the best rushing offense in all of FCS a season ago (311.9 yards per game).
Johnson, who most recently coached running backs at his alma mater Wisconsin, brings “a wealth of experience,” Vigen said, which includes a stint in the NFL (2003-09).
“So far we’re two and a half months into his hire and he’s blended in well with the staff and I think has done a really good job with our guys getting to know them,” Vigen said. “It’ll be fun to see him out on the field here in these coming weeks.”
MSU expects to make strides defensively as well. With so much turnover on that side of the ball entering last season, Vigen said it took some time for his staff to “figure out how to fit the scheme to the player.” But he’s confident in his defensive assistants, led by DC Willie Mack Garza, linebackers coach Bobby Daly and D-line coach Shawn Howe.
“I just think we have a chance to really grow there,” Vigen said.
Injury update
Several players will miss all or part of spring practices due to injuries, Vigen said.
That includes defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez, offensive tackle Jacob Kettels and Pickering recovering from offseason shoulder surgeries. Defensive end David Alston and linebacker Nolan Askelson had knee surgeries as well. Alston will potentially return later this spring, Vigen added. Defensive tackle Blake Hehl is also sidelined with a back injury.
Chambers and running backs Lane Sumner and Kaegun Williams are all in “wait and see mode,” Vigen said, and are unlikely to participate this spring. Chambers went out with a lower leg injury against SDSU and Sumner dealt with an elbow injury throughout last season.
Williams notably dealt with neck stiffness during fall camp, which eventually sidelined him for the entire 2022 season. As of Monday, the Bobcats are still waiting on Williams to be cleared.
“So I hope that through the next five weeks we can update the situation because I do think we need to leave spring with the situation updated,” Vigen said. “I think being in this wait and see mode beyond spring doesn’t bode well for him or our football program.”
Openings in secondary and at wide receiver
One key difference in MSU’s offense this season will be the absence of Patterson.
In his senior season, Patterson led the Bobcats with 44 catches for 626 yards and nine touchdowns and was named third team All-Big Sky. Vigen called Patterson “our biggest playmaker” last season.
The Bobcats also lost Ravi Alston. The St. John’s (Minnesota) transfer finished with 27 catches for 398 yards and a touchdown in 2022. Vigen said Alston “filled a void” in his lone season in Bozeman.
But the MSU coach also said he wants to end the cycle of “these short-term fixes.” That’s why bringing back Thomas for another year — along with the additions of Colorado State transfer Ty McCullouch and Washington transfer Lonyatta Alexander, Jr. — were crucial.
MSU will also look to continue getting the ball to Dowler and Johnson in creative ways, along with incorporating younger receivers like Aidan Garrigan and Christian Anaya.
Dowler and Johnson notably starred in the return game last season, with Dowler finishing second in the Big Sky in punt return yardage (312) and Johnson second in kickoff return yardage (874). Both factored into the run and pass games as well, such as Johnson rushing for 249 yards against Cal Poly.
“We have a good situation where I think we have some real good candidates,” Vigen said. “Now they’ve got to go out and prove it. But we do have some proven commodities within that, too.”
Vigen had similar feelings on MSU’s defense, particularly in the secondary with the return of corner Devin Davis. After being slated as a starter coming out of last spring, Davis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during fall camp.
Vigen pointed to Davis’ size — 6-foot-1, 195 pounds — as a key part of his game, as well as his intrinsic motivation.
“He got hurt and he said, ‘You know what, coach? It’s a bump in the road. I still haven’t played. I’m going to keep working.’ And he works as hard as anybody at his craft,” Vigen said. “So it’ll be a big spring for him.”
The Bobcats also return playmakers in corner Simeon Woodard and safety Rylan Ortt. Dru Polidore recently moved to safety and Miles Jackson — who mainly played on special teams last season — moved to corner as well. Vigen also said Caden Dowler, Tyson Pottenger and junior college transfer Blake Stillwell will be competing during the spring as well.
“It’s good to be in a position where we know, OK, we have some open spots, but we have some guys competing for those open sports that we really like,” Vigen added.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.