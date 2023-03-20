Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The offseason mindset this time around has been strikingly similar to last year for Montana State football.

Following the loss to South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last December, the Bobcats have focused on getting “bigger and stronger,” head coach Brent Vigen said. That’s led to players “living in the weight room” alongside MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin and his staff. MSU has also been able to get some work in at Bobcat Stadium and Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

That progress over the last 10 weeks or so will continue in spring camp, which begins Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium ahead of the Sonny Holland Classic on April 22. Vigen said some of his goals for spring ball include building depth, experimenting with personnel and honing in on schemes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you