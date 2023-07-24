Let the news come to you

SPOKANE, Wash. — There has been plenty of time — just over seven months — for the Montana State football team to reflect on its lopsided 39-18 loss to South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last December. 

It's forced MSU to “be honest with ourselves” while critically watching game film, linebacker Nolan Askelson said. What became clear rewatching the contest was how SDSU was better both “physically and mentally.”

“We weren't completely at full strength, but you never are at the end of the year and I think our guys took that to heart,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen added. “Our performance that day, they knew it was lacking.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

