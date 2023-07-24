SPOKANE, Wash. — There has been plenty of time — just over seven months — for the Montana State football team to reflect on its lopsided 39-18 loss to South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals last December.
It's forced MSU to “be honest with ourselves” while critically watching game film, linebacker Nolan Askelson said. What became clear rewatching the contest was how SDSU was better both “physically and mentally.”
“We weren't completely at full strength, but you never are at the end of the year and I think our guys took that to heart,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen added. “Our performance that day, they knew it was lacking.”
Since that game, the Bobcats have adopted the mentality of getting bigger, faster and stronger. It’s a bit of déjà vu from the season before, where MSU fell to North Dakota State in the 2021 FCS national championship.
An MSU triumvirate made up of Vigen, Askelson and quarterback Sean Chambers gave a progress report from this offseason and looked ahead to the 2023 season at the Big Sky Football Kickoff Monday in Spokane, Washington. Askelson said the team has addressed the physical toughness aspect in the weight room with strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin. The team has also found ways to challenge their mental toughness.
“That's been something we've been trying to address this offseason, just putting ourselves in uncomfortable positions, finding ways to work through it, building that resiliency,” said Askelson, who will don the legacy No. 41 this season. “Just learning from that game and where they beat us and trying to address it.”
The Bobcats boast seven selections from the Preseason All-Big Sky team, along with 10 players who were named to the All-Big Sky first, second or third teams last season. MSU will also look to younger players and transfers — like wide receivers Ty McCullouch and Lonyatta Alexander, Jr. — to step up this season.
MSU’s schedule doesn’t provide much of a chance to ease in, though. After hosting Utah Tech for Gold Rush, the Bobcats travel back to Brookings for a matchup against the defending national champion Jackrabbits. MSU also has to face Weber State (Sept. 23), co-Big Sky champion Sacramento State (Oct. 21), Idaho (Oct. 28) and Montana (Nov. 18) on the road in Big Sky play. All five road opponents made the FCS playoffs last season.
Vigen recognized that conference scheduling is essentially out of MSU’s control, with the league operating on a three-year cycle of rotation opponents.
“You're gonna get tested throughout our league, whether you're home or away, and that's a credit to our league,” Vigen said. “Being on the cusp of six playoff teams (in 2022) is kind of where we're at as a league, and it's a gauntlet. It just shows right now the gauntlet takes us on the road a little bit.”
What will help the Bobcats is coming out on top in tight road games over the past two seasons. Vigen pointed to MSU’s 13-7 win at Weber State in 2021, but the Bobcats also had several examples in 2022. Chambers had to take over the offense when fellow QB Mellott went down in the first quarter at Eastern Washington en route to a 38-35 victory. MSU later trailed Northern Colorado 14-3 in the first half before eventually winning 37-14, and had to go to overtime to beat Northern Arizona 41-38.
Askelson, who led the Bobcats with 12 tackles against UNC, said the road experience should help. He also acknowledged how there still are some unknowns, such as MSU not having played at Sac State since 2019 or Idaho since 2016.
“Playing in front of Bobcat Stadium is an advantage for us,” Chambers added. “But playing on the road can be a disadvantage sometimes.
“So for us — me, Nolan and Tommy and all the older guys, the O-line — can explain to those younger guys, 'Hey, it's going to be tough. But you just gotta keep doing what you're doing, put your head down and do your job.'”
The main principle when getting in those tight situations, Vigen said, is maintaining belief and staying together as a collective.
“I think they know that no matter where we play, when we play, who we play, we need to be consistent, we need to show up,” he said. “Stay in the fight, get there in the fourth quarter and find a way.”
The test against SDSU will be an early benchmark for where MSU is at. The Bobcats have been striving in recent years to match the Dakota State schools, and will need to continue getting stronger to do so. That starts with the offensive and defensive lines, where “our success starts,” Vigen said. All five O-line and all four D-line starters from 2022 return this season.
Chambers, who was injured in the first quarter against SDSU, remembers how MSU was “on a roll” through last year’s playoffs before running into the buzzsaw in Brookings. Vigen emphasized that’s been the mission for this upcoming 2023 season, wherever the Bobcats end up: “close the gap” on the Dakota State schools.
“(After the semifinal game) we just said, we're not quite there and we've got to figure out a way to get there,” Vigen said. “Our guys know it comes through hard work and that's what they've been charged with."
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.