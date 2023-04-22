Let the news come to you

Montana State wanted to keep things simple entering the spring game.

"We know it was really basic today,” MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott said. “Working on our offense, working on the base things that we're going to be doing all year-round, all throughout the season."

That approach didn’t lead to much offensive fireworks in the 2023 Sonny Holland Classic Saturday, resulting in a 17-7 win for the Blue team over the White team. MSU head coach Brent Vigen partly attributed the low scoring to starting QBs Mellott and Jordan Reed donning yellow jerseys — meaning they couldn’t be tackled — and 18 Bobcats sidelined with injuries.


