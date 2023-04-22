Montana State wanted to keep things simple entering the spring game.
"We know it was really basic today,” MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott said. “Working on our offense, working on the base things that we're going to be doing all year-round, all throughout the season."
That approach didn’t lead to much offensive fireworks in the 2023 Sonny Holland Classic Saturday, resulting in a 17-7 win for the Blue team over the White team. MSU head coach Brent Vigen partly attributed the low scoring to starting QBs Mellott and Jordan Reed donning yellow jerseys — meaning they couldn’t be tackled — and 18 Bobcats sidelined with injuries.
“But generally pleased with the way it looked,” Vigen said, “and more of a chance to evaluate and come out of the spring with our next depth chart. That's the foundation of where we will be heading into the summer.”
Both offenses tried to make the most of their opportunities, with Mellott and Luke Abshire under center for the Blue team and Reed and Chance Wilson guiding the White team. After Reed’s opening drive stalled out, Mellott drove the Blue team into the red zone. Running back Elijah Elliott then ran in for a 1-yard score and kicker Myles Sansted hit the extra point to put Blue up 7-0.
Wilson went under center to start the next two White possessions. The incoming freshman — who joined MSU in January instead of finishing his senior year at Rejoice Christian School (Oklahoma) — got his first opportunity to play in front of the MSU faithful Saturday. He had 10 rushes for 39 yards and went 4 of 7 for 32 yards and a touchdown through the air.
“Playing on a day like this in front of fans, that's a big thing for a high school kid,” Vigen said. “And he's still a high school kid who could be going back to prom here if he really wanted to.
"So I think him being here, where he'll be come August relative to if he hadn't come in early, I think we'll see a noticeable difference.”
Wilson’s second drive of the game brought the White team to a 4th-and-2 at midfield. A 12-yard burst by running back Jared White created a new set of downs and Reed re-entered the game.
But about a minute later, as Reed threw to his right, safety Aidan Parks pulled down an interception at the 22-yard line. It didn’t amount to much on the other end, though, as the Blue team punted.
When Reed took back over, cornerback Jackson Harmon had a near-interception bounce off his hands. Junior college transfer safety Blake Stillwell then ran the very next pass back 43 yards for the pick-six to put the Blue team up 14-0 right before halftime.
Vigen said Reed was “up and down” Saturday, with the QB finishing 6 of 11 for 57 yards and two interceptions. But the spring game showing didn’t diminish Vigen’s confidence in Reed, who is coming off a season-ending ACL injury during last season’s fall camp.
“He'll be able to bank all these reps come fall and be a better guy in every which way,” Vigen said. “And you can add his athleticism into that mix running the football and not having to play the way he's had to play this spring."
Meanwhile, Vigen said the secondary showed flashes Saturday and provided more examples of the competition for playing time at corner, both safety spots and nickelback. He especially pointed to the emergence of converted cornerback Miles Jackson, who finished with a game-high 10 total tackles Saturday. That included a drive-ending tackle for loss in the second half.
“Miles has really come into his own and for the first time since I've been here, it feels like he's settled into a position,” Vigen said. “I know we've kind of moved him back and forth. He's just got a different confidence about him.”
That tackle from Jackson set up the White team’s lone scoring drive of the game. After Wilson led his side back down the field, running back Garrett Coon made it first-and-goal at the 10-yard line. After a brief timeout, Wilson then rolled to his right and found Coon for the score.
The Blue team looked to build on its lead in the fourth quarter, as Sansted added a 25-yard field goal. On the next drive, running back Marqui Johnson broke off a 38-yard run with 13 seconds left, but the Blue team was unable to score before time expired.
Jared White led all running backs nine carries for 41 yards and Johnson had 40 yards on five carries. Coon added 26 yards on five carries and Elliott had seven carries for 17 yards. Vigen said that running back by committee approach will likely continue into the regular season.
As the Bobcats head into their summer training regimen, Vigen said his team will need to focus on the "real significant outlook" of improving.
"We need to be a better team come August than we are today," Vigen said. "And (we are) really counting on our leaders and obviously working with (strength and conditioning coach Sean) Herrin and his staff to get that done for the next several months.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.