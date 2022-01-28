Montana State football head coach Brent Vigen has hired Willie Mack Garza as his new defensive coordinator, Vigen announced at a press conference Friday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
“Montana State has always had a great winning tradition in football,” Garza said in an MSU release, “and Brent Vigen has been a friend of mine for 15 or 20 years, a great coach, a great man, a great family man, and I saw what he’s doing here and I see the values that are important to me as a coach and as a man. I know that they play great football here, and have great young men that represent their families and their communities very well.”
Garza is replacing former MSU defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, who left for the same position at Colorado State at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Former MSU assistant defensive line coach Adam Pilapil also joined Banks at Colorado State this offseason.
Vigen will also have Garza call defensive plays, similar to Banks’ role last season.
Garza most recently coached safeties at McNeese State during the 2021 season. He also coached on Craig Bohl’s staff — alongside Vigen — at both Wyoming (2019, safeties) and North Dakota State (2005-08, defensive backs and defensive coordinator).
“I always felt like he was a players’ coach first,” Vigen said. “He’s got a really excellent defensive mind. In my experience with him, our secondary always played well, guys always developed, guys always improved. I really appreciated working with Willie Mack.”
Garza also has past stops as a defensive backs coach at Tennessee (2009) and USC (2010) before resigning from the Trojans’ program before the start of the 2011 season. According to a Yahoo Sports report from that year, Garza was tied to an NCAA investigation involving scout Willie Lyles. Lyles told investigators Garza wired him $1,500 for travel expenses for a running back recruit and his mother to fly to Tennessee’s campus for an unofficial visit in 2009.
Garza eventually received a two-year show-cause penalty, which is among the harshest penalties that can be levied by the NCAA against coaches. This means any school looking to hire said coach must appear before an NCAA Infractions Committee and “show cause” as to why they shouldn’t be punished for the hiring and how they’ll monitor the coach post-hire.
After a two-year break from coaching because of the penalty, Garza returned to the college ranks as a defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for Pearl River Community College in Mississippi for the 2013 season. His first job back at the NCAA level came in 2015 when he was hired as Prairie View A&M’s linebackers coach.
Garza has also been arrested twice for alcohol-related driving offenses. In 2003, as the cornerbacks coach at TCU, he was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated near Forth Worth, Texas. And in 2019, as the safeties coach at Wyoming, he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence, which led to his resignation from that school.
“Coach Garza has made some mistakes in his past,” Vigen said. “Mistakes that he would own up to, (and mistakes) he does own up to. And I have the ability to move on from that because I know the type of man he is, and I know the type of coach he is. I feel very comfortable that we made a tremendous hire today.
“If I hadn’t known him for as long as I have, if I had maybe just worked with him in that stint at Wyoming, maybe (I’d be hesitant to hire him). I appreciate our administration, both (MSU Athletics Director) Leon Costello and President (Waded) Cruzado (asking me), ‘Hey coach Vigen, why do you want to make this hire? Is this man the right man?’ And I think through our conversations, I think they can understand how I see him from a broader sense, and (how I) have the ability to move forward as opposed to keep continuing to look backwards.”
Banks was initially hired last February by MSU, after previous stints coaching cornerbacks at Nevada and Stephen F. Austin. In 2021, the Bobcats’ defense — led by Banks — played a pivotal role in Montana State’s first national title game appearance since 1984.
Banks ushered in a defensive scheme switch to four defensive lineman, two linebackers and five defensive backs. Last season, the defense ranked second nationally in points allowed per game (13.43), tied for fourth in interceptions (18), 10th in sacks per game (3.14) and 10th in red zone defense (70%).
The defense featured Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year Troy Andersen and several other All-Big Sky selections: Chase Benson and Daniel Hardy (first team), Callahan O’Reilly and Ty Okada (second team), Tre Webb (third team) and Amandre Williams and Jeffrey Manning Jr. (honorable mention).
MSU and Vigen still need to fill two assistant coaching positions during this offseason — defensive line and tight ends.
“This stretch (of the offseason) is always complicated because a lot of times you’re replacing coaches, you’re recruiting,” Vigen said. “To have the time to focus on the hires is not super conducive. So we got this hire made, and that was my focus initially for sure. And then we’ll get through this weekend and then Monday and Tuesday we’ll start moving forward.”