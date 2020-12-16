Montana State’s approach to this recruiting cycle was more like hunting than fishing. That’s the comparison head coach Jeff Choate made Wednesday during his signing day press conference.
In his fifth year on the job, Choate and the Bobcats have dialed in what they’re looking for. Earlier in his tenure, each class might have had more nuance from year to year. Instead of casting a wide net, MSU’s coaches had specific characteristics in who they pursued.
With four years of data to reflect back on, the signees Choate introduced Wednesday were more similar than different, especially compared to the recent classes.
“The things that in my mind separate this group are the things you can’t necessarily put a clock or a tape measure to,” Choate said. “That’s not just their football intelligence.”
Coming off MSU’s first FCS semifinal appearance in 35 years in 2019, Choate and the Bobcats stuck to their formula. This recruiting cycle was unlike any other, without the ability to recruit in-person since March because of the coronavirus pandemic and NCAA rules.
As a result, the Bobcats prioritized players they already had relationships with from earlier in their high school careers. They stuck with the people they knew, even as they could have targeted flashier players.
“I think this is going to be another class on top of another,” Choate said. “I feel like the reason we’re where we’re at is we recruited well. I don’t think this group is any different.”
Of the 20 players MSU signed in total Wednesday, nine are from Montana and four from Idaho. All 20, Choate said, visited the campus at some point, either before the pandemic or like any other student taking a general tour.
Making sure recruits had at least a little face-to-face familiarity with the school is a strategy MSU has used in the past.
Collectively, the group showed a winning pedigree, competitive nature and loyalty by remaining committed to the Bobcats despite the challenges of the pandemic.
The coaching staff was precise in its approach because it went after a certain number of players at each position and certain personality traits.
“Instead of casting a fishing net and reeling a bunch of guys in and deciding which ones we were going to keep, we had to be really disciplined,” Choate said. “We had to evaluate them, we had to rank them, we had to recruit them.”
Since Montana State didn’t have any games to play this fall, coaches had more time to focus on recruiting.
That allowed them to reflect on the past four years, since Choate was hired, and evaluate the success of their recruiting strategies.
“Now let’s talk about why,” Choate said. “What were the red flags in the recruiting process that we should have paid attention to? Is there a geographic area that seems to work better for us? The personality traits and characteristics that seem to help kids fit? Working on that part of it and really digging in on what works for us was tremendously important.”
The exercise didn’t yield any new findings in particular, but rather organized what Choate already knew.
As he considered the way he’s structured the Bobcats’ program, he reminded himself how the best players have also been the most unselfish. He gave examples with former wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who switched positions, and quarterback Tucker Rovig, who has dealt with losing position battles multiple times.
“We definitely have a DNA. Blue collar kids work for us. Prima donnas don’t,” Choate said. “Kids that are selfless that just happen to be great football players. ... That makes us I think who we are. Those were the guys we were looking for. Give me a great player who’s all about the team.”
Choate also tried remembering how MSU reached the point of winning 19 games combined in 2018 and 2019. That meant recruiting length and speed, a couple other key traits he looked for in the Class of 2021. They were abundantly apparent Wednesday as Choate described each player one by one.
Though he shared his optimism, all of Choate’s projections came with a caveat.
“If you ask me if this is a good class today,” Choate said, “why don’t we wait a couple years and then I’ll tell you.”
