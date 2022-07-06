Montana State faces a 2022 home football schedule that includes two opponents that qualified for the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and two night games, MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday.
Montana State opens in traditional style on Sept. 3, hosting the annual Gold Rush game against McNeese State at 6:05 p.m. The 2022 season marks the 20th anniversary of MSU's 2002 Big Sky title that resulted in a playoff contest against the Cowboys in Lake Charles, Louisiana. This will be McNeese's first trip to Bozeman.
Bobcat fans won't have to wait long for the season's second home game. On Sept. 10, MSU hosts first-time foe Morehead State at 1:05 p.m.
On Oct. 1, the Bobcats welcome the nation to Bobcat Stadium when MSU and UC Davis play on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, marking the program's first regular season home game to air on an ESPN linear network. That game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
Homecoming arrives one week later, when Idaho State visits for a game set to start at 2:05 p.m.
After four home games in the season's first six weeks, MSU finishes with two crucial home contests spread out over that same span of time to close the season. National power Weber State visits Montana State on Oct. 22 for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff, and MSU closes the regular season with the Cat-Griz game on Nov. 19. That game begins at 12:05 pm.
Costello indicated that MSU's television assignments for the games other than UC Davis will be announced later this summer.
The most recent instance of MSU having two night games in the same season came in 2015, when Bobcat Stadium hosted matchups against Sacramento State and Fort Lewis, games that began at 5:10 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., respectively.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.