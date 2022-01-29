Montana State is bringing in two transfers — former Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers and former St. John’s (Minnesota) wide receiver Ravi Alston — to the program, head coach Brent Vigen announced Friday.
Chambers already has some familiarity with the Bobcats, as Wyoming opened the 2021 season with a 19-16 win against Montana State.
“I had an opportunity to recruit Sean to Wyoming and coach him for several years there and really develop a deep relationship with Sean,” Vigen said. “He was a guy who led Wyoming to a game-winning touchdown against us this fall, so our fans had a first-hand chance to see what Sean could do on the field.”
Chambers, of course, is another quarterback coming to MSU. Because of that, Vigen was quick to note that Chambers is not meant to be a replacement of current MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. He added that this decision was not affected by Mellott’s ankle injury in the first quarter of the national championship game.
“We brought Sean in to compete with Tommy certainly and add depth, and we'll see where it goes,” Vigen said. “A quarterback room without depth, without competition, is not the type of quarterback room that we want. In Sean, I think we enhance the playmaking ability in that room, (as well as) the talent level and the leadership.
“With both Tucker (Rovig) and Matt (McKay) departing, we had a need for another quarterback. ... I felt like if we could get an experienced guy instead of another young guy, that would make the most sense.”
Chambers was a three-year captain at Wyoming, finishing with 1,103 total rushing yards, 2,312 total passing yards and 31 total touchdowns in four seasons with the Cowboys. After missing the majority of the 2020 season due to injury, Chambers bounced back in 2021 with 1,125 passing yards, 209 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in nine games.
“I knew he was the type of young man who can come into a situation, not be handed everything like most transfers expect and just go to work,” Vigen said.
There’s also some familiarity with Alston. Vigen worked with current St. John’s offensive coordinator Kole Heckendorf when Heckendorf played at North Dakota State (2005-08). Heckendorf just finished his fourth season as the offensive coordinator at St. John’s, a Division III program.
Vigen said Alston will be a valuable addition to help replace the losses of Lance McCutcheon and Nate Stewart at the wide receiver position.
“He's got great size and range,” Vigen said. “With the COVID year mixed into his years, he had the opportunity for another year to take his game to another level. In our opportunity he sees that, and we see an opportunity to add what we feel like could be a tremendous playmaker in that room.”
Alston was a two-time All-American at St. John’s, and was named the MIAC most valuable player for the 2021 season. Alston played in 11 of 12 games for the Johnnies in 2021, finishing with 65 catches for 906 yards and nine touchdowns.
Vigen said it was also unique how he found Alston in the transfer portal. Vigen first received an email from St. John’s head coach Gary Fasching around New Year’s. Heckendorf also spoke with Vigen about Alston’s desire to play at the professional level, which made a Division I program like Montana State appealing.
“For Ravi to play at the next level, his step up in levels at the college level would help him out,” Vigen said. “That's where I really feel these coaches at St John's could have reeled him back in there to some degree, but they were really looking out for Ravi. It kind of fell in our lap, so to speak.
“We weren't necessarily at this time looking for a receiver. But then when he became available and we got a chance to be around him on his visit, I thought he would be a really good fit as a team member, as a potential leader, and as a playmaker.”