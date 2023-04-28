James Price, a graduate assistant at Kansas in 2022 who starred as a receiver at Wyoming, joins the Montana State football staff as director of player personnel, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced Tuesday.
Price served as an offensive graduate assistant during the Jayhawks’ turnaround season last fall, improving from two wins in 2021 to six in Lance Leipold’s first year as head coach. He previously coached receivers and tight ends for the Varsity Blue squad at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and coached with the Parma Panthers in the Italian Football League.
"I’m very excited to add James to our staff,” Vigen said. “He brings with him a nice blend of experience in his young coaching career that will serve our program well. He's had an opportunity to be involved in recruiting, is familiar with the areas we recruit and will be an asset on the offensive side of the ball as well."
At IMG from 2019-21, Price worked with the program’s career leaders in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He also coached the program’s single-season catches and touchdown catches leaders.
Price emerged as a star receiver at Wyoming, teaming with current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to lead the Cowboys to bowl games in 2016 and 2017. He was Wyoming’s third-leading receiver as a junior (20 catches in 2017) and second as a senior (26 in 2018), finishing his career with 66 catches, 905 yards and three touchdowns. Price won a pair of Cowboy Tough Awards presented to student-athletes who demonstrate leadership and mental toughness, and as a senior teamed with current Bobcat quarterback Sean Chambers.
A first team All-State receiver and defensive back at Class 4A Camas High in 2014, Price caught 76 passes for 1,255 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He earned Regional Player of the Year and Great St. Helens League Offensive Player of the Year honors, helping Camas to a 10-1 overall record, a league title, and the state playoffs as a team captain. He was a four-time Academic All-State selection and earned a National Football Foundation Scholarship in Washington.
As director of player personnel, Price assists in all areas of recruiting and operations with a specific focus on evaluating current Bobcats and potential recruits. He will serves as an offensive analyst, assisting the game planning process in analyzing upcoming opponents.
