James Price, a graduate assistant at Kansas in 2022 who starred as a receiver at Wyoming, joins the Montana State football staff as director of player personnel, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen announced Tuesday.

Price served as an offensive graduate assistant during the Jayhawks’ turnaround season last fall, improving from two wins in 2021 to six in Lance Leipold’s first year as head coach. He previously coached receivers and tight ends for the Varsity Blue squad at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and coached with the Parma Panthers in the Italian Football League.

"I’m very excited to add James to our staff,” Vigen said. “He brings with him a nice blend of experience in his young coaching career that will serve our program well. He's had an opportunity to be involved in recruiting, is familiar with the areas we recruit and will be an asset on the offensive side of the ball as well."


