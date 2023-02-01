Let the news come to you

Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes.

Receiver Junior Alexander from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.

“We’re real excited to add these five young men into our program,” said Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen. “They help complete a recruiting class that we feel is very talented and extremely competitive. We continue to attract student-athletes who have great character and want to become a part of our championship culture here at Montana State. Cole and Junior are both here on campus and ready to make an impact starting with spring ball. Colson, Ryder and Tayden will join the other incoming freshmen next fall and we look forward to seeing them develop starting then.”


