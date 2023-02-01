Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes.
Receiver Junior Alexander from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.
“We’re real excited to add these five young men into our program,” said Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen. “They help complete a recruiting class that we feel is very talented and extremely competitive. We continue to attract student-athletes who have great character and want to become a part of our championship culture here at Montana State. Cole and Junior are both here on campus and ready to make an impact starting with spring ball. Colson, Ryder and Tayden will join the other incoming freshmen next fall and we look forward to seeing them develop starting then.”
January transfers Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR 6-3, 200, So, Auburn, WA (Washington/Arizona State/Kennedy)
Player Notes: Played in 11 games for Washington in 2022, catching one pass (vs. Portland State) for 9 yards. Played in two games at Arizona State in 2021 without stats. Caught 67 passes for 1,328 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior at Kennedy High, helping his team to an 11-1 mark and the Class 4A State Semifinals. Caught 71 passes for 1,197 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games as a senior. Named the No. 33 receiver prospect nationally (No. 7 in Washington) by 247Sports.com. Rivals ranked him 59th among receivers and ESPN No. 53.
From MSU receivers coach Justin Udy: “We are excited to have Junior joining us. He is a guy that we feel has big play capability. His size and athleticism gives us the flexibility to move him around and create a matchup. Junior is a very skilled route runner with a big catch radius. His ability to gain separation and attack the ball in those 50/50 situations is something that really caught our eye. He had a very successful high school career and I know he is motivated to help this football team in any way that he can.”
Cole Bullock, LB 6-0, 225, Jr, Chatsworth, CA (College of the Canyons/Sierra Canyon)
Player Notes: First Team all-state and all-conference linebacker for College of the Canyons in 2022. Led his team with 56 total tackles, including five for a loss, logging one sack. Intercepted one pass, broke up two others and recovered two fumbles. Registered 46 tackles as a freshman, 1.5 for a loss, in his 10 games. Forced four fumbles, recovering one, and intercepted two passes in 2021. Team defensive MVP and first team all-state at Sierra Canyon in 2019, making 100 tackles, 12 for a loss, with four sacks. Forced two fumbles and broke up six passes.
From MSU linebackers coach Bobby Daly: “Cole Bullock is a linebacker that comes to us from College of Canyons in Southern California. He was part of that senior (high school) class of 2020 that didn’t get to play a whole lot of football so he was relatively under the radar coming out of high school and had to go the junior college route in order to get some film. He’s been a very productive player in one of the best junior college leagues in the country. He plays fast, he plays physical, he has a nose for the football and we’re excited to bring him in and compete for playing time.”
FEBRUARY HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
Colson Coon, RB
5-11, 180, Fr, Sheridan, WY (Sheridan)
Player Notes: The first two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Wyoming history. Named to Wyoming’s Super 25 team twice, all-state twice and all-conference three times in football. All-state and all-conference wrestler twice, as well. Rushed for 2,195 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2022, 1,648 yards and 22 scores as a junior the year before. In the state semifinal game last November, he gained 517 yards. Also played linebacker, kicked and punted for the Broncs.
From MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal: “I love Colson’s ability to make plays. Whether it’s on defense or on offense he is a great playmaker. He’s a competitor. You see that in him as a state champion wrestler, he’s a true competitor in whatever situation he’s in. I see him as a guy who, when the ball’s in his hands, can make plays. He runs tough and breaks tackles, but he’s shifty. Plus, he’s a great kid.”
Tayden Gray, DB
5-11, 185, Fr, Arlington, TX (Trinity Leadership)
Player Notes: In his only 2022 game for Trinity Leadership High School he carried seven times for 163 yards with three touchdowns. At Newman International Academy in 2021 he rushed 33 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns, catching 37 passes for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns. Intercepted one pass.
From MSU defensive backs coach Willie Mack Garza: “Tayden is a very resilient football player. He plays three different sports, he’s great at all of them, an unbelievable athlete, but I think his strongest (characteristic) is resilience. He’s a great running back and great receiver on offense and a really good defensive back, can play corner or safety. He’s fast, won the state in the 200 in the private school division, he can dunk a basketball with two hands. He’s extremely smart and hard working.”
Ryder Trujuillo, DL
6-4, 250, Fr, Los Alamitos, CA (Los Alamitos)
Player Notes: Recorded 33 tackles as a senior in 2022, according to MaxPreps, with two sacks, a pass breakup and a recovered fumble.
From MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe: “Ryder is a defensive end with the ability to move to the three technique spot inside. In his short time playing defensive line he’s shown that he’s a smart football player. He loves the game and works hard at his craft. What I like the most is that he’s a blank canvas with a lot of room for growth. Ryder is 6-4 with a great frame, and we have the opportunity to add weight, add speed, add agility. He can grow in every area.”
