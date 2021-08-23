Montana State finds value in poor weather, Vigen supports mask recommendation By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Aug 23, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen speaks at a press conference Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week in the Gallatin Valley began with unhealthy air quality caused by regional wildfires. The smoky air retreated Wednesday thanks to rainstorms, which continued throughout Thursday and Friday. The early parts of Saturday were chilly and windy.Brent Vigen expected erratic weather when he took over as Montana State’s head coach earlier this year.“Maybe not in August,” Vigen said with a smile as wind battered him Saturday afternoon. Vigen was talking to the media shortly after MSU’s intrasquad scrimmage at Bobcat Stadium. It was affected by the wind, just like the previous three days of practice were hampered by the rain. The early week smoke had less impact on the physical football but still made its mark in less tangible, and worse, ways.The last four days looked like they belonged in October or April, and Vigen was OK with that. MSU’s Big Sky schedule goes from September through November. If the Bobcats win at least one game in poor weather, they’ll give some credit to this week of camp.“We’re going to have to play in all kinds of conditions, whether it’s here or on the road,” Vigen said Saturday. “It was good for us to get this.”Saturday’s windy conditions affected MSU’s kicking game, passing game and play calling, Vigen said. When the offense was driving toward the east end zone, it was playing into the wind and thus was much more limited than when it was driving west. Trying to complete deep throws was especially challenging.“It keeps those throws kind of out of your thought process, honestly,” Vigen said. “That works both ways. Going the other way, as a quarterback now it sounds great to have the wind at your back, but how do you measure that?”Like Saturday’s wind, Vigen saw the wet conditions Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as an opportunity.“You always think you can replicate (wet conditions by) dipping balls in water and all that stuff, but it never matches it,” Vigen said Wednesday. “So to have this work during camp, in particular for the guys handling the football, it’s a bonus.”MSU doesn’t have an indoor football practice facility, so going somewhere other than Bobcat Stadium or the practice fields across Kagy Boulevard wasn’t an option. The team will rarely consider canceling a valuable practice because of rain. The smoke was a more difficult variable. The air quality index hovered in the “unhealthy” zone early last week. Exercise is discouraged when the AQI gets that high, so MSU’s coaches and head athletic trainer Rob Higgs debated how smart it would be to practice football in those conditions, Vigen said. The Bobcats ultimately decided the AQI, which mostly stayed on the lower end of the unhealthy spectrum, wasn’t bad enough to change course.Vigen said some players with asthma didn’t practice Tuesday because of the smoke. If the air quality continued to be poor, MSU would keep a close eye on those players and limit their repetitions, he added.“It’s kind of like ‘Apocalypse Now’ right now,” Vigen said after Tuesday’s practice. “Unfortunately, this is our place to practice, and outside of practicing out here, we wouldn’t be getting the work done. So we’re going to practice out here if we can, and if we can’t, we’ll have to figure out maybe a different time of day or something else until we get an indoor (facility).”Bobcats paying close attention to pandemic issuesThe Bobcats were expecting to reach a COVID-19 vaccination rate of around 90%, and several players received their second shots Saturday, Vigen said. That doesn’t mean the Bobcats are acting like the pandemic is over.Earlier this week, MSU president Waded Cruzado sent a letter urging students and employees to wear masks indoors on campus as the delta variant has caused COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths to rise across the country. Vigen said he’s “completely supportive” of Cruzado’s letter.“It’s not a situation where we see it as slowing us down, it’s just to move things forward. I think it’s a small ask,” Vigen said Wednesday. “When we’re amongst others kind of outside our relative bubble, we’ll mask up. … Throwing a mask on every once in a while so we can keep moving forward isn’t that big of a deal.”Unvaccinated football players haven’t been doing anything different than vaccinated players so far during camp, Vigen said, and none of MSU’s players have been forced to miss time for COVID-related reasons yet. But he’s prepared for COVID protocols to change as the Bobcats get closer to their season opener at Wyoming on Sept. 4 and as they enter conference play.The unvaccinated Bobcats and players who got their second vaccine doses Saturday will have to get tested leading into the Wyoming game, said Vigen, who coached in six games last fall as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. That might cause some problems, but MSU's high vaccination rate means it won't be in jeopardy of forfeiting.After missing all of last season, the Bobcats are in good shape to play a full schedule this fall."A headache is dealing with contact tracing and meeting in random Zooms and all that kind of stuff," Vigen said Friday. "What we're dealing with now is far from that." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.