Through a sea of people occupying Bobcat Stadium's field, Daniel Hardy sought out his mother.The family of the Montana State defensive end traveled to Bozeman to see him graduate and to see him play on the most crucial stage of his career."It was just a really big moment for her to see everything that I've been working for," he said, "all the work that we've been putting in." Hardy continued to sift through supporters. Alumni, fans, students. All of them continued to thank him for playing for the Bobcats. He called it a "wild feeling."No. 8-seeded Montana State trounced South Dakota State 31-17 Saturday in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats (12-2) advanced to their first national championship appearance since 1984 and will face No. 2 North Dakota State in the title game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.All season, the Bobcats have given kudos to fans for showing support. On Saturday, MSU’s attendance of 20,457 rocked its home venue.When the Bobcats defeated top-seeded Sam Houston in the quarterfinals, MSU senior wide receiver and Bozeman product Lance McCutcheon immediately expressed the exhilaration he felt to return to his home stadium in his hometown one more time.“Just thankful, man,” MSU defensive end Amandre Williams said. “Just a huge thank you to the Bobcat fan base. It made it a very special trip. They made it a very special run for us, and I’m forever grateful for it, and I’ll never take it for granted. It’s a special fan base here. It’s a special town and it’s a special football team.”Fans were as eager as McCutcheon was. Before the Bobcats landed in Bozeman returning from Sam Houston, all semifinal seats not held for season-ticket holders and students were sold out. Within one hour of being available, unclaimed season tickets and standing-room only spots were purchased.Student tickets were spoken for in 24 hours. For both of MSU’s home playoff games this season, businesses bought the allotment for students so they wouldn’t have to pay.Plenty of fans also traveled to the Sam Houston game, as well as other road games this year. MSU sold out every game during the regular season, a first for the program.But this support has been present, even before the Bobcats were winning. That was the case in 2017, when South Dakota State played in Montana State’s Gold Rush game.The Bobcats lost 31-27, and they went on to go 5-6 that year. But SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus remembered it being a “wild one” and that the stands were “jumping.” He said Bobcat Stadium is one of the most fun places to compete.“It’s crazy,” he said. “The fan base is amazing. Sell-out crowd every time. Loud stadium, affects the offense, affects the defense. A big play on offense, you hear that place jumping. It does affect you a little bit.”Thousands have chipped in to make MSU successful. Volunteers and faculty, as well as members of other university sports, cleared rows of snow at Bobcat Stadium in preparation for the game.During MSU head coach Brent Vigen’s early signing day press conference Wednesday, he pointed out how pivotal the newly opened Bobcat Athletic Complex was in recruiting. More than 500 unique donations comprised the $18 million needed to build the BAC. During its opening ceremony in October, hundreds showed up in rainy conditions to listen to athletic director Leon Costello, MSU President Waded Cruzado and Vigen speak.“We knew this place could be electric today and getting the snow out of there was certainly helpful,” Vigen said. “It just speaks to the support we have here in Bozeman and so grateful for the Bozeman and the MSU community.”The anticipation for the South Dakota State contest resonated throughout Bozeman for the past week. During Bozeman High’s girls basketball game Friday, the announcer offered an update of the James Madison-North Dakota State semifinal game.The report was concluded with, “Go ’Cats.”“You guys have heard me say this 1,000 times,” Hardy said. “Montana State has the best fans in FCS, hands down. … They all showed up (Saturday). Some of them were here earlier than me, and they were packing the stands, didn’t care. They were here to support us.”The Jackrabbits practiced with blaring noise leading up to their matchup with MSU. They would only do that if they were concerned fan noise could affect them.It did anyway. Late in the fourth quarter as the Jackrabbits attempted to mount a comeback, they committed two false starts with one play in between.SDSU offensive lineman Wes Genant said Bobcat fans were “classy” after the loss. As they ran onto the field with the Jackrabbits still dispersed on the turf, those raucous supporters complimented him for his team’s success to reach this point.“It’s an awesome environment, though, man. It was fun to play here,” Genant said. “Credit to Montana State’s fans. They’re awesome.”On a few third downs, MSU linebacker Troy Andersen tried to communicate with fellow linebacker Callahan O’Reilly. Just two or three yards away, Andersen needed to shout his message.He hoped he was heard over those in attendance. He isn't sure he was."It was extremely, extremely loud," Andersen said. "It's a testament to Bozeman and the state of Montana, showing out. We definitely feed off their support."The Bobcats, no matter if it's the week following a loss or if it's in elation after a win, have long boasted of the MSU faithful. Those fans were starving for a championship and were willing to aid in that quest.Now the Bobcats are just three weeks and one game away from it all becoming even more meaningful. And fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to go to Frisco."It's awesome. It's definitely what you dream of," Andersen said. "The goal is always to be playing at the end of the year, and to have your last game be a win. And we've put ourselves in position to go down to Texas and have an opportunity in that big of a stage."But just getting there's not enough for us." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 