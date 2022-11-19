Brawl of the Wild (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State linebacker Jory Choate scoops up a loose ball in Montana's end zone for a touchdown during the 121st Brawl of the Wild Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

His father, Jeff Choate, was known as the “Griz Slayer” as Montana State’s head coach with a 4-0 record against in-state rival Montana.

Now, in his final Brawl of the Wild as a player, it was Jory Choate’s turn to add to the legacy. The opportunity came after the Bobcats forced a fourth down late in the first quarter.

UM punter Patrick Rohrbach lined up for the punt on the UM 16-yard line. What happened next looked closer to the MSU-Weber State game on Oct. 22, which featured four safeties. Long snapper Grayson Pibal’s snap skied over Rohrbach’s head and into the end zone.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you