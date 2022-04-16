It’s been an offseason of roster turnover for the Montana State defense, with the Bobcats losing five defensive starters from the 2021 season.
“It was definitely weird coming back after the (FCS) championship game and coming (into the weight room) for the first lift and looking around like, ‘Dang, I’m probably one of the oldest guys here,’” rising junior linebacker Nolan Askelson said. “It never felt like that before.”
That feeling has been even more apparent among the MSU defensive line, which is losing three starters in seniors Amandre Williams, Chase Benson and Daniel Hardy.
Hardy and Benson were named second and third team All-Americans, respectively, as well as first team All-Big Sky last season. Williams was an All-Big Sky honorable mention, and the trio combined for 162 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks last season.
Rising sophomore Sebastian Valdez — the lone returning starter from the 2021 defensive line — said it was “definitely hard for the seniors to leave.”
“Obviously I’ve learned more than anything from these guys,” Valdez said. “They taught me a lot. It’s a whole other level than where I came from.”
At the same time, Valdez said this is now a good opportunity for some new players to step up.
“We know that we need those sophomores and juniors to step up and be leaders to the young guys and (take on) that responsibility,” Valdez said.
Valdez has committed to doing just that. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Valdez tends to “lead by example,” and that it starts in the weight room.
That’s an added emphasis for this group after MSU gave up 380 total rushing yards against North Dakota State in the FCS championship game in January. Vigen said it’s important for this group to get “bigger and stronger” while also being more aggressive at the line of scrimmage.
“Then if we get ourselves in that situation (again),” Vigen said, “how would we treat that a little bit differently?”
To help that along, Valdez is following in the footsteps of his mentor Benson — “I’ll leave crawling out the weight room after a session with him,” Valdez said — by putting on 15 pounds, and looking to add more. He also plans to build off the experience of starting as a freshman last season.
“I feel like not a lot of freshmen get that chance to play with those guys at this level at such a young age,” Valdez said. “I just feel very thankful for that.”
Last season, Valdez finished with 38 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Vigen said the next step is to see an increase in Valdez’s playmaking ability.
“He’s going to be a sophomore now, so it’s great that he’s still got three years to compete,” Vigen said. “But that urgency of just taking his game a step forward — becoming an all-conference type of player. I think that’s the expectation for a guy of his talent.”
Revamping this defensive line, though, isn’t solely on Valdez’s shoulders. Earlier in spring camp, Vigen said he wants to use 10 players, if possible, in the defensive line rotation like the Bobcats did last season.
At the same time, he added that they have to be the right fit and MSU isn’t “going to play 10 just to play 10.”
“Not only does that help you in the moment — you’re playing more guys, you’re staying fresh — it helps you over the long haul,” Vigen said. “It also helps you for the next year.”
That group, Vigen said, includes players like Valdez, Brody Grebe, Blake Schmidt, Ben Seymour, David Alston and Blake Hehl — each of whom will be either sophomores or juniors this upcoming season. MSU will also look to eventually add sixth-year senior Kyle Rygg — once he recovers from surgery — and Abilene Christian transfer Kadren Johnson to the mix.
Vigen has said throughout spring practice that he’s looking for playmakers to emerge from this group, and that they’ve made progress in both regular practice and scrimmages the past two weekends.
And with the final week of spring ball approaching — culminating in the Sonny Holland Classic on Saturday afternoon — he looks for this group to keep building.
“I know all those guys I rattled off that weren’t primary guys are that much better because they were on the field last year,” Vigen said. “I like where we’re going, I like where we’re heading at that spot. We’ve still got a little bit to go.”