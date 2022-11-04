When Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was ejected for targeting in the second quarter against Northern Colorado, the Bobcats could have easily been rattled.
It didn’t help that UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffrey connected with wideout Noah Ford for a touchdown just two plays later to put the Bears up 14-3.
“That was a big deal losing Brody,” MSU D-end Kenneth Eiden IV said. “He’s one of our best players, and he shows it every single week. He’s a dominant force out there.”
Eiden was called upon to fill in for Grebe at D-end, something he’d done throughout the season in the Bobcats’ four-man rotation at that spot. But not in a moment like this.
The Bozeman native was up to the task. Eiden sacked McCaffrey for a 7-yard loss later in the second quarter and brought down backup Jacob Sirmon alongside Zack Black in the fourth. Eiden later said he felt the trust from MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe and his teammates to step into that role.
“I did the best I could,” Eiden said. “Those are some really big shoes to fill. But I think as a whole D-line, we worked together and we trusted each other and just kind of did the best we could to make sure we got it done.”
Linebacker Nolan Askelson said after the game that Eiden “didn’t miss a beat” following Grebe’s departure.
“He stays ready so he doesn’t have to get ready,” Askelson said. “He’s not in the position he wants to be, being a backup. But he’s in there playing, getting meaningful snaps. When his time came, he was ready and everybody saw that (against UNC).”
MSU stressed the importance of building depth at all positions throughout spring ball and fall camp, including on a D-line that lost three starters from 2021. While the four starters for 2022 — Sebastian Valdez, Blake Schmidt, Ben Seymour and Grebe — quickly emerged, it was up to backups like David Alston and Eiden to not allow a drop-off when MSU would substitute.
And with Eiden getting more and more snaps at D-end, it’s clear the Bobcats are pleased with his production — especially with his burst off the line of scrimmage.
“As a pass rusher, I think he brings something to the table that (opposing offenses) have to contend with,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “He’s not just some guy out there. He’s continued to get more and more consistent, and that’s allowed him to be on the field more and more.”
Eiden has shown plenty of promise dating back to his time at nearby Bozeman High, where he played fullback, tight end and defensive end. Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche remembers seeing that burst during the first game of Eiden’s sophomore season against Missoula Hellgate.
On the first play of the game, Eiden — who had never played at the varsity level — got a tackle for loss. Two plays later on a third-and-long, Eiden sacked quarterback Rollie Worster. Wesche remembers turning to then-defensive coordinator Hunter Chandler — who is now the head coach at Gallatin — and going: “Oh my gosh, we got something here.”
Eiden finished his sophomore season with 22 sacks, something Wesche said he’s never seen before in his time coaching. Eiden finished his career at Bozeman High with 40 sacks and was named first team all-state as both a tight end and D-end in 2019 and 2020. He was also named the 2019 Class AA Defensive MVP.
Wesche said Eiden holds Bozeman’s record for the longest touchdown run from scrimmage — an 87-yard score during his sophomore season — and played a key role in the Hawks’ 2019 state title win with two touchdown catches, 14 total tackles and helping set the edge in run blocking.
“I just feel like he’s one of the most dominant high school football players I’ve seen in the state of Montana, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but everywhere,” Wesche said. “When you think about a dominant defensive lineman, he’s got to be the most dominant I’ve ever seen in person, just taking over games from the time he was a sophomore through his senior year. “
Eiden said it was “super fun” to play for Wesche, especially with how the coach instilled in him a mindset of outworking everyone and coming out “relentlessly every single play.”
“It was really cool getting to play for him there and win a state championship with him,” Eiden said. “He was a very, very big supporter of me.”
The next natural step was playing for MSU. Eiden’s father — Kenneth Eiden III — previously played on the offensive line for the Bobcats in the 1990s, and the recent success of both former head coach Jeff Choate and Vigen made it an easy choice.
It also helped having family and friends nearby that wouldn’t have to miss any home games.
“Getting to play a couple more years in front of them is super fun,” Eiden said.
Eiden redshirted during the 2021 season. He spent that time soaking in all he could from players like All-American D-end Daniel Hardy, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. What stood out was Hardy’s preparation, Eiden said, and how he focuses in the film room and on the practice field.
“A lot of how he attacks edge rushing I’ve tried to implement into my game,” Eiden said. “Obviously, I’m still working on it. He was an All-American, so there’s a lot of room to grow there. But it’s a start.”
He built on that heading into the 2022 season, appearing on the season-opening depth chart as Grebe’s backup against McNeese State. Eiden started gaining attention with two sacks and a pass breakup the following week against Morehead State and stepped up again in the UNC game.
Through eight weeks, Eiden ranks second on the team in sacks (four) and has 19 total tackles. Earlier this season, Howe said Eiden has been used similarly to All-Big Sky D-end Amandre Williams last season, occasionally shifting inside to create a “matchup nightmare” for opposing offensive guards.
“It’s kind of new,” Eiden said of playing inside. “I didn’t really do that in high school, but it’s been a good task to try and take on and get better and better at every week.”
To help, Eiden said he watched plenty of Williams’ film from last season. He focused on Williams’ hands while playing inside versus outside and his reaction time.
Eiden has also relied on current teammates. He’s asked Schmidt and Valdez — who ranks second in the Big Sky in sacks this season with 7.5 — for advice on rushing inside. He’s also learned by sitting in meetings with Seymour and Grebe.
“Just trying to take bits and pieces of their pass rush stuff or their mentality, putting that into my third-down rushes that I’ve been a part of recently,” Eiden said.
He added that Howe and assistant defensive line coach Nic Jean-Baptiste are “some of the best coaches I’ve ever been around in my life.” Both coaches have been great mentors, he said, and have been vital in Eiden adjusting to the college game. That includes watching film the right way, reading offensive blocking schemes and how to best prepare each week.
That work ethic has been an effective pairing with Eiden’s quickness off the line, something both Wesche and Eiden pointed to as one of the D-end’s best attributes. Eiden said he wants to continue getting more comfortable in MSU’s defense, which includes becoming faster in reading progressions, personnel and blocking schemes.
He also wants to keep feeling like a “big contributor” for his hometown team, like in his performance against UNC. Eiden added that his dad was “super excited” to see his son making those plays against the Bears.
“He’s been there for me for all of it,” Eiden said, “and he knows all the work and sacrifices that I put in and (both my parents have put in). It was really fun and he had a great time.”
MSU’s coaching staff is looking for Eiden to create more of those moments during the final stretch of the season.
“I think sometimes that battlefield promotion, where you got to go out there and play, is the best thing for a guy to continue to build his confidence and then lead to that consistency that maybe wasn’t there at the beginning of the year,” Vigen said. “I think as we get into this latter part of this season, he’s an added weapon on that defensive front — way more than he was at the beginning of the year.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.