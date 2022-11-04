Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was ejected for targeting in the second quarter against Northern Colorado, the Bobcats could have easily been rattled.

It didn’t help that UNC quarterback Dylan McCaffrey connected with wideout Noah Ford for a touchdown just two plays later to put the Bears up 14-3.

“That was a big deal losing Brody,” MSU D-end Kenneth Eiden IV said. “He’s one of our best players, and he shows it every single week. He’s a dominant force out there.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you