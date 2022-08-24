Several members of the Montana State football team have praised defensive end Brody Grebe in a similar way.
“His pass rushing ability is probably right up there with Daniel Hardy, if we’re being honest,” MSU nose tackle Blake Schmidt said on Friday. “It’s pretty amazing the stuff you see in one-on-ones, what he’s able to do.”
“I think he’s really going to step in and replace Daniel,” MSU linebacker Nolan Askelson said Aug. 12. “I think he’s really going to shock some people this year.”
“If you ask Brody, he would think of it as, ‘Alright, Daniel’s gone. Now it's my time,’” MSU defensive line coach Shawn Howe said Aug. 5.
“I’m just trying to step into that role,” Grebe said in April. “Try to be Daniel.”
Hardy put together an All-American season at defensive end last year, helping the Bobcats reach the FCS title game with 16.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Rams, who selected him in the seventh round of April’s NFL Draft.
Comparing any player to Hardy can seem hyperbolic, another car on the fall camp hype train. But there are good reasons why Grebe, his teammates and Howe are putting him in the same sentence as Hardy. Grebe flashed All-American ability in his first season last fall, and the Bobcats can’t wait to see what he’ll do in 2022.
“Right from the get-go in January, he was on a mission,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Aug. 3. “He has a lot of God-given gifts, athletically: his size, his explosiveness, his speed. Now it's adding strength to that. It’s really honing his craft.”
If one comparison to a freakish former MSU star isn’t enough, here’s one more: Troy Andersen.
No, Grebe won’t start at quarterback or running back during his MSU career like Andersen — who finished at linebacker — did. He might not win a Big Sky or FCS Defensive Player of the Year honor (both of which Andersen accomplished last year), let alone get taken in the second round of the NFL Draft like Andersen was.
Here’s where they converge: both Andersen and Grebe grew up on Montana ranches (Andersen in Dillon, Grebe in Melstone), both starred in multiple sports and at multiple football positions and both were blessed with God-given gifts.
Grebe doesn’t quite possess Andersen’s 4.42-second 40-yard dash speed, but he’s not far behind. Andersen ran the 100-meter dash in 10.88 seconds and clocked a 22.11 in the 200 as a senior at Beaverhead County High. Grebe’s best times in those events were 11.15 and 22.82, respectively, during his final year at Melstone.
Grebe also excelled in basketball and rodeo in high school and started at quarterback and linebacker for Roundup. He was so multi-faceted, he struggled to decide between playing football and hoops at the college level. He tried both at a Connecticut boarding school after graduating from Melstone in 2019 before committing to MSU for football in December of that year.
Grebe maintained his freshman status after the boarding school semester and the pandemic-canceled 2020 season. He looked raw in the spring of 2021, said Vigen, who MSU hired that February, but Grebe’s talent was too special for the Cats to redshirt or bench him. He entered every game on nearly every third down as team captain Amandre Williams slid inside. Grebe thrived in his pass-rush focused role, finishing with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.
“The way he bends the corner, it’s so hard for O-linemen,” Schmidt said. “He’s there one moment, and the next moment, he’s gone. He’s able to disappear, pretty much. The O-linemen just never get their hands on him.”
The production combined with the explosiveness Grebe put on tape last season resulted in a preseason All-Big Sky selection.
“It was cool to get some respect from some of the coaches around the league that I didn't know I had,” Grebe said Aug. 3. “But Daniel Hardy wasn't preseason last year, and he was an All-American, so it doesn't mean a whole lot. It doesn't affect the way I'm preparing, the way I’m working this summer. Just got to go prove it this fall.”
The 6-foot-3 Grebe has bulked up to about 250 pounds, he said, thanks to a protein-heavy diet and a disciplined workout routine. He’s also worked on honing his craft through film study and tireless technique work, inspired by a mantra Hardy lived by during his MSU career: “what's done in the dark will always come to the light.”
“He’d do all the work when he had no respect. Then through the season, he gained some respect, and you see how that ended up,” Grebe said. “He's a good example of what you need to do."
Howe calls Grebe “Landmark Larry.” The Larry is purely alliterative, while the Landmark refers to a spot MSU’s coaches want their pass rushers to aim for: about four yards behind the offensive tackle’s outside foot. Grebe has no trouble getting to that landmark in a timely fashion, Howe said.
Grebe can still improve as a run defender and hone the pass rushing nuances, but he’s able to “make any play in our defense" because of his athleticism, Howe said.
“His athleticism unfortunately shows up sometimes when he makes a mistake. He's so dang athletic, he can erase it right there on the spot," Howe added. "Trying to cut those down, but that's a tribute to how athletic he is.”
Hardy, Williams and All-American nose tackle Chase Benson were all seniors last season, leaving tackle Sebastian Valdez as the only returning starter on the front four. That makes Grebe, a sophomore whose final high school football season was four years ago, one of the most experienced players in his position group.
“Brody does everything right. He’s a coach to the young guys, and he’s motivated. Even older guys look up to him,” Valdez said Aug. 9. “He’s a good team leader, and I can’t wait to play with him again.”
Grebe knows firsthand that talent and accolades aren’t always enough. North Dakota State handled MSU in the national title game largely because it won the line of scrimmage. The Bison rushed for 380 yards and four touchdowns in the 38-10 win.
That game gave Grebe multiple layers of motivation: to get back to Frisco, Texas; to play better up front against the championship opponent; and, of course, to win. He’s been motivated to put together a standout individual career since 2019.
It’s shaping up to be a landmark season for MSU’s latest uber-athletic defender.
“Whether he's the next Daniel Hardy or whatever, he's a much better version of Brody Grebe,” Vigen said. “A guy that does have all-conference capabilities, and we're challenging him to that.”
