GREELEY, Colo. — At first, it looked like a stop on fourth down. Then came the replay.
While Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey passed to running back Elijah Dotson for a measly 4-yard gain on fourth-and-14, there was a flag in the backfield. Referee Greg Wilson came onto the field and announced the penalty:
Roughing the passer. Targeting. The play is under review.
The call was on Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe, who looked like he barely grazed McCaffrey’s helmet with his own on the replay. Still, after further review, Wilson said the call on the field was confirmed and Grebe was ejected from the game.
In turn, UNC was given a first down on the MSU 14-yard line. Three plays later, McCaffrey found wideout Noah Ford in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. The Bears went up 14-3 early in the second quarter.
Middle linebacker Nolan Askelson said that after a play like that, the Bobcats have been instilled with a “next guy up mentality” — including everyone from starters to second and third-stringers.
“You keep playing at a high level and you just want to go out and win for (Grebe),” Askelson said. “I didn't see the play, but some guys weren't happy with it, so you want to go get that W for him.”
After allowing a 58-yard rushing touchdown to Dotson on UNC’s opening drive and the Ford touchdown in the second quarter, MSU’s defense was backed into a corner. It was especially surprising since, with or without Grebe, the Bobcats were a significantly better team on paper.
But as they’ve done throughout this season, MSU responded in a major way. This time, it was key fourth down stops on defense and scoring 34 straight points on offense to defeat UNC 37-14.
Askelson — who is looked at as a “third starter,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said, at middle linebacker along with Danny Uluilakepa and Callahan O’Reilly — was a key contributor, leading the Bobcats with 12 total tackles. He also had a near-sack on McCaffrey in the second half to force an errant throw.
“He's played real consistent all year,” Vigen said. “He's been a guy that certainly flashes, has big-play capability. He's a really solid tackler, he can get to the ball fast and that definitely showed up today.”
In Grebe’s place, backup defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV stepped in. Eiden, a Bozeman High graduate, finished with 1.5 sacks and got in the UNC backfield several times.
“I love that kid,” Askelson said. “That's the kid right there, stepped up, filled in for Brody, didn't miss a beat. He stays ready so he doesn't have to get ready.”
Nickelback Ty Okada also finished with 10 total tackles and an interception in the fourth quarter, while defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez got another sack, bringing his season total to 7.5.
All were needed Saturday, especially with UNC being incredibly aggressive on fourth down. The Bears finished 2 for 6 on fourth down conversions, which included a fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-12 that the MSU defense could see coming “a mile away,” Askelson said.
The Bears also tried several other trick plays, including a Statue of Liberty play — where the quarterback fakes a throw and hands off to a tailback behind his back — for a 17-yard run from Dotson in the first quarter.
“When that stuff starts happening, that's when you just go back, listen to your instincts and just play football,” Askelson said. “That's why we're here because we're football players and we can't be a robot out there.”
Added Vigen: “I thought the defense, there was a little bit of them nickel and diming us, but ultimately we bowed up when we had to.”
MSU also held UNC scoreless in the second half. Vigen said there weren’t any “crazy adjustments” after the Ford touchdown or even out of halftime, more so just sticking to the game plan.
“Trust that the offense is going to put some points on the board and do everything we can to keep them off the board,” Vigen said. “And that's kind of how it played out.”
The offense delivered, of course, led by wide receiver Willie Patterson scoring three touchdowns and a late rushing score by quarterback Sean Chambers.
Defensively, Askelson added that it became clear what UNC’s offense was trying to do in the short and intermediate passing game. The Bobcats tightened up their underneath coverage, Askelson said, and it helped getting consistent pressure on McCaffrey and UNC's running backs.
McCaffrey finished 34 of 50 for 278 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“UNC's got a good O-line. They're big and they're physical,” Askelson said. “But they don't move super great, and I think that's where we excelled with just our athleticism up front.”
Most importantly, though, MSU bounced back and went on a massive scoring run, similar to wins against Morehead State (63-13), Eastern Washington (38-35) and Idaho State (37-6). The Bobcats scored 35 straight against Morehead and 37 straight against ISU.
And once again, the defense executed when it needed to. Askelson chalked that up the character of this group and the tough offseason workouts and practices that lead up to moments like Saturday’s game.
“When your back's against the wall, you're going to have to fight your way out and claw your way out,” Askelson said. “That's what we did.”
