GRE-L-MontanaStateNorthernColoradoFB-AM1547

Montana State linebacker Nolan Askelson (34) pressures Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey (12) on Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo.

 Alex McIntyre/Greeley Tribune

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

GREELEY, Colo. — At first, it looked like a stop on fourth down. Then came the replay.

While Northern Colorado quarterback Dylan McCaffrey passed to running back Elijah Dotson for a measly 4-yard gain on fourth-and-14, there was a flag in the backfield. Referee Greg Wilson came onto the field and announced the penalty:

Roughing the passer. Targeting. The play is under review.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you