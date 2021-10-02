Montana State defeats Northern Colorado for fourth-straight win By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Oct 2, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay breaks free on a run against San Diego on Sept. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In perhaps its best performance of the season, the Montana State football team handled Northern Colorado 40-7 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.The 11th-ranked Bobcats improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Big Sky play, while the Bears fell to 2-3 and 1-1, respectively.MSU got the ball first and scored quickly. Matthew McKay completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to put the Bobcats up 7-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter. It was the first opening drive score for MSU this season, joining a touchdown against San Diego on Sept. 18. About four minutes later, McCutcheon scored his career rushing TD on a 10-yard sweep. The touchdown came off an interception from linebacker and fellow Bozeman graduate Callahan O'Reilly.A 25-yard field goal from Blake Glessner at the 3:40 mark made it 17-0, which was the score going into the second quarter. The Bobcats gained 178 yards of total offense while holding the Bears to 20 in the first 15 minutes.Glessner made the score 20-0 with a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter. UNC scored its first points with 2:06 left in the first half on a seven-yard pass from Michigan transfer Dylan McCaffrey to Washington State transfer Kassidy Woods.The Bears looked primed to score again in the final minute, but MSU sophomore cornerback Eric Zambrano nabbed his first college interception and returned it to UNC's 47-yard line with 33 seconds on the clock. Nineteen seconds later, Isaiah Ifanse rushed for a 17-yard TD run to put the Bobcats up 27-7 at halftime.MSU’s lead grew to 40-7 through three quarters, thanks to two more field goals and a 44-yard TD pass from McKay to true freshman receiver Andrew Patterson. It was Patterson’s first catch and first touchdown of his MSU career.The Bears had a good chance to score early in the fourth quarter, after MSU receiver Willie Patterson muffed a punt. UNC had a first down and goal from MSU’s 3, but a receiver dropped a wide open TD pass. The Bears got to the 1 a play later but couldn’t score on third down. UNC attempted another pass on fourth down, and MSU nickelback Ty Okada came down with an interception, wrestling the ball away from a Bear.Thanks to that goal line stand, the Bobcats allowed seven points for the second time this season (the first was their 45-7 Gold Rush win over Drake). The most points they’ve allowed in a game is 19, in their season-opening loss at Wyoming. They gave up 17 points in last week’s win at Portland State and 10 a week earlier in a home blowout of San Diego. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you