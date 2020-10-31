Bobby Daly, reflecting back, felt he would have had a few options.
The Montana State linebackers coach and former all-American for the Bobcats pondered what businesses he would’ve appeared in advertisements for. He feels he was always treated well at the Rocking R Bar, which has jerseys of several former MSU athletes framed on its walls. Daly also thought of Cafe Zydeco.
“I would stand on a building for that, man,” Daly said.
Due to NCAA regulations, Daly couldn’t capitalize on his status and profit from advertisement deals when he was a player over a decade ago. But those rules appear to be changing soon.
In September, members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced a bipartisan bill regarding name, image and likeness issues and college athletes’ ability to profit off of them.
The NCAA planned to vote to change NIL restrictions in January for the 2021-22 school year.
MSU football coaches, approaching the issue from different perspectives, have varying viewpoints. Head coach Jeff Choate believes the current framework for college athletics will be drastically different.
“The amatuer model as we know it is basically going to cease to exist,” Choate said earlier this year. “I don’t think that’s a positive, but I do think we’ll have to adjust.”
Choate also worried about the potential of some standout players garnering more money and attention than, for example, less flashy athletes like offensive linemen.
“The left guard may not be getting the same love,” Choate said. “That’s really one of the unique and awesome things about a sport like football is that it requires everybody to be successful. Everybody has to do their 1/11th for the team to move the ball down the field or be able to stop the opponent. No one individual has any more value than any other.
“And this kind of creates a platform where that separation becomes really clear to players, and that’s unfortunate. It’s going to be a really tough couple years for the NCAA to wrap their head around what this would look like and what it should look like.”
Choate has long lamented the complications FCS and smaller FBS schools face because of a growing discrepancy between them and the FBS’ Power Five conferences. He believes NIL rules could increase that.
Athletes’ choice in schools, Choate worried, may be altered by the advertisement possibilities at one location compared to another. He said this “really takes a lot of the control of the program away.”
“Whether they want to sell a rap video or a T-shirt or have their name on a billboard or do a commercial for a local car dealership,” Choate said, “we’ve got to wrap our head around that.”
The Bobcats could benefit, though, especially in recruiting, from their unique situation. MSU and UM are the only Division I programs in a state with no NFL or FBS teams. That, compounded with the historic ’Cat-Griz rivalry, brings extra attention to the two schools and their football programs.
In Bozeman, Bobcats players could have plenty of business opportunities to make money off of advertisements and endorsements. MSU athletes are likely also more recognizable if they’re recruited from in-state, which many football players are.
Daly pointed out this could give MSU an advantage in the Big Sky. For example, a business in California may choose to put a player from Stanford, or even one from a pro sports team, on a billboard over one from Sacramento State.
“In Montana, between us and UM, we’re the biggest show in town,” Daly said, “so there are going to be opportunities for our players to make a little money on the side, which I think is an awesome thing for them. And in recruiting, we can show, ‘Hey, there’s a guy over here like (all-American athlete from Dillon) Troy Andersen making this sort of money. If you prove to be a very good player, this could be an opportunity for you here at Montana State.’
“And that’s something I don’t think all Big Sky schools will be able to provide for their student-athletes. So I see it as a win for us. I see it as a win for the students.
“All in all, I can remember as a player they were selling my jerseys and you never even thought about it. You thought it was just cool to have somebody wearing your jersey, but now it’s like everytime you see your jersey in the stands, that’s dollar signs for you as a player. It’s interesting. It’s cool. I think it’s a step in the right direction for NCAA football.”
In April, the NCAA Board of Governors supported rule changes allowing athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements and other means like business ventures. This could allow athletes, many who would never profit off of their abilities and notoriety because they don’t make the pro ranks, to build up personal brands through sponsorships.
A range of limits have been under consideration by the NCAA and Congress. This includes a time window for allowed NIL activity, banning use of conference and school logos or trademarks and the disallowance schools or boosters directly offering NIL deals through recruiting.
The NCAA emphasized its desire to maintain nonemployment status of athletes. It said it hoped this boosted schools during financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Associated Press reported in April that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who led the group that created NIL recommendations which were approved by the NCAA Board of Governors, said athletes won’t have a cap on what they can earn.
Recently, the NAIA, the governing body of smaller college athletic programs like Montana Western and Montana Tech, passed NIL legislation which allows athletes to be paid for promotions and public appearances.
Sen. Jon Tester has been heavily involved in federal NIL conversations. In February, NCAA president Mark Emmert told legislators he was seeking help in creating a federal bill. As states like Colorado and California begin passing their own NIL laws, the NCAA has been asking Congress to create uniform policies to circumvent these rules which could vary by state.
But Tester believed the NCAA wanted federal lawmakers to solve the dilemma, which he didn’t think should be the case. He pushed Emmert and the NCAA to move faster.
Multiple senators have also expressed concern over NIL rights giving more power and influence to larger schools already with more resources.
“We cannot give advantages to the money conferences so to speak,” Tester said. “If (any legislation) does, we haven't done our job.”
Adoption of NIL rules would mark a significant change for the NCAA, an organization that’s long opposed athlete compensation outside of scholarships and school fees because of amateurism principles. Nationally, feelings of coaches and administrators are mixed as they worry NIL rules could lead to further complications, including in recruiting.
Montana State athletic director Leon Costello said his chief concern is ensuring athletes follow whatever rules are in place so their eligibility isn’t forfeited. He knows NIL laws would change college athletics, though no one is exactly sure how.
“We’re going to need to make sure we comply with (rules) and help the student-athletes with that,” Costello said. “There’s definitely going to have to be some practices put into place.”
