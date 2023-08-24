Let the news come to you

The wait added to the uncertainty as Devin Davis walked onto the field at Bobcat Stadium.

This time last year, Davis was in contention to start at cornerback for the Montana State football team. That plan changed when Davis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during fall camp. 

Davis has been waiting for his chance to contribute ever since joining MSU in 2020. He’s essentially become a “fourth-year freshman,” as MSU head coach Brent Vigen put it recently, sitting out in 2020 due to the pandemic, redshirting after two games in 2021 and using a medical redshirt in 2022.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

