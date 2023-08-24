The wait added to the uncertainty as Devin Davis walked onto the field at Bobcat Stadium.
This time last year, Davis was in contention to start at cornerback for the Montana State football team. That plan changed when Davis suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during fall camp.
Davis has been waiting for his chance to contribute ever since joining MSU in 2020. He’s essentially become a “fourth-year freshman,” as MSU head coach Brent Vigen put it recently, sitting out in 2020 due to the pandemic, redshirting after two games in 2021 and using a medical redshirt in 2022.
The past year has been strenuous both mentally and physically. But Davis is now healthy and eager to play in his first full season as a Bobcat. Not only for him, but for his teammates.
“If I'm able to play, great, but to be in those situations with the fellas and to win with the team is what I look forward to the most,” Davis said. “I would much rather celebrate a win with the guys than I would a pick-six because if everyone plays well and the whole defense is flying around, that's much more fun than if I got a pick-six and the defense wasn't playing well.”
Davis said he initially committed to MSU in 2020 because of the winning culture established by then-head coach Jeff Choate, who took the program from 4-7 in his first season (2016) to an 11-4 record and an FCS semifinals appearance in 2019.
A head coaching change and two seasons of waiting didn’t deter Davis. After having a “really good spring” in 2022, Vigen said, Davis entered fall camp as the projected starting corner opposite Simeon Woodard.
The hype continued into fall camp. Woodard said at MSU’s media day that Davis regularly talked about improving on a lackluster 2021 fall camp. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza said Davis had “alligator skin,” meaning he was able to shake off a rep where he was beaten. Coaches and teammates also pointed to the size of Davis — standing at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds — being an asset.
“He's just been a playmaker and his work ethic is as good as anybody's on the team,” Garza said on Aug. 5, 2022. “He has a great amount of resiliency.”
Davis especially needed that latter trait when he was helped off the field with an apparent shoulder injury during fall camp. Heading into the Gold Rush game against McNeese State, Vigen confirmed that Davis would need season-ending surgery. Another season was gone.
“It was tough just because you really don't know if you'll be able to get back to that level,” Davis said. “And being right where I was about to start and grinding and coming from scout team and trying to be a starter on what is a great team, a great program. To be out around this time last year, it was hurtful.”
He had to reassess his situation with the help of John Shirkey, a counselor that works with MSU, and strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin. Shirkey helped Davis see the positives in the Bobcats’ success last season — like hosting "College GameDay," beating Montana and winning a Big Sky Conference title — while he was on the sidelines.
Herrin also preaches a concept of pressing pause, Davis said, meaning when a situation doesn’t go well, “mentally press pause, stop, and assess the situation."
“And so when I was hurt, I was like, I've got to press pause and see what I can get from this, something positive from this,” Davis added.
Working with Shirkey and Herrin showed Davis how resilient he could be. It also helped having an “overwhelming amount of support” from his team every step of the way, Davis said. Cornerbacks coach Bryan Shepherd would consistently check in with Davis and update his mom on his progress. Vigen’s wife, Molly, sent all the injured Bobcats care packages last season.
“This program is special because they treat you even when you can't go like they would if you could,” Davis said. “That's a beautiful thing.”
When Davis came back for spring ball in 2023, Vigen emphasized how exciting it was to see Davis attack his recovery.
“He got hurt and he said, 'You know what, coach? It's a bump in the road. I still haven't played. I'm gonna keep working,'” Vigen said in March. “And he works as hard as anybody at his craft.”
Davis dealt with some minor setbacks in spring, but was healthy once fall camp came around. He joined a position group that included Miles Jackson, junior college transfer Jon Johnson, true freshman Andrew Powdrell, Jackson Harmon, Takhari Carr and Woodard.
Shepherd said it's exciting to have a player with Davis’ skill set in the room that has experience in the program and “knows what’s going on culturally."
“Anytime you have a big, long corner that can run, good things can happen for us,” Shepherd added. “He's able to mask a few things when anything goes wrong.”
Davis said his best skills include working in man coverage and using his length to his advantage. He likes to be "my own player," Davis added, but models his game after Miami Dolphins corner Jalen Ramsey and New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner.
He also looks to his MSU teammates, like Woodard and James Campbell, who stepped into the starting role last season. Davis said Campbell was a pro in everything he did and knew how to always “put himself in the best position.” Woodard plays fearless and has flawless technique, Davis said, and can always play fast.
“What allows him to play so fast is the fact that he knows the defense in and out,” Davis said. “So him knowing the defense in and out means he can diagnose whatever the offense is going to do and more.”
Davis has incorporated those attributes into his play during fall camp, and hopes they will translate to the field this season.
“He wants that opportunity to be out on that field and he keeps fighting,” Vigen said last Saturday. “We're fully in support of him and appreciate his willingness to kind of ride this wave with us he's been on.”
It’s unclear exactly what Davis’ role will be this fall. For right now, though, being back on the field is enough.
“It's a blessing, honestly, because with injuries, it's kind of always tough to see how you bounce back,” Davis said. “But it's been good to come back and play and be with the guys again. That was the main concern like, how will it be coming back? Will I be able to play fast? But being able to play fast and play loose has been nice.”
