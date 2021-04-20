Ryan Davis’ dreams were actualized, but he wasn’t sure what would happen next.
His brothers played sports at MSU. Following rounds of playground football, he knew he wanted to be a Bobcat. As a child, he asked his parents to sneak down toward the end of Bobcat Stadium where players took the field and would be in awe.
Then, he finally had his turn to take the field.
“Now I’m here,” Davis thought. “Now what?”
The Bobcats tight end wants to make the most of every moment he has to impact the program he grew up rooting for. Now in his senior year, he doesn’t have many more chances left on the field to do so.
The arrival of MSU head coach Brent Vigen could signal the arrival of more opportunities for the team’s tight ends to boost the team in different ways. Vigen, an offensive coordinator at Wyoming and North Dakota State who played the position at NDSU, has often relied on tight ends in the passing game at his previous stops.
Vigen estimated MSU’s tight ends will have a “significant increase” in targets compared to recent years.
“This new offense is giving a chance to really show off some things,” Davis said, “and prove we can be a big factor.”
MSU’s offensive formations could be more varied compared to the past. Vigen noted the team’s plethora of tight ends will each have different roles to play.
They’ll be asked to know a substantial amount of the offense because of those multifaceted impacts they can make. They may have to line up in the backfield or on the line of scrimmage, with one or two on the field at a time.
Whether pass catching or blocking, Vigen said the tight ends “will be counted on pretty heavy here.”
“You can’t just have one guy out there,” he said. “You have to have guys who can really excel in those roles. The more diversity you have skillswise on that field, the harder you are to defend.”
That means, though, learning new offensive terminology. Bobcats tight ends coach Nate Potter compared it to learning a new language.
Potter said grasping the playbook begins with the basics of where the tight ends will line up in formations. That means ironing out communication from the sideline. That’s an adjustment with the new terms the Bobcats have been using.
All of this was overwhelming for his players at first, Potter added, but they’ve begun to figure it out. Davis complimented the coaching staff for not just giving out assignments but giving players further knowledge about why they’re assigned those tasks.
“It’s put our position in new spots on the field and given them more opportunities, especially in the pass game,” Potter said. “They’re starting to learn how that works with how their skillset is and adapting and evolving. And it’s been great.”
In the pass game, Vigen said, a tight end must be a weapon in the middle of the field and on short passes to the outside. He’s been formulating methods for the tight ends, usually with bigger bodies than wide receivers so they’re easier to pass to, to gain more separation from defenders.
Potter said his players are confident in their abilities to catch the football. Davis said his position group is starting to develop necessary skills to become better all-around tight ends.
Potter called it “really important” to be dependable targets for MSU’s quarterbacks.
“I think our role needs to be that the offense can count on us to do everything. Run game, pass game, special teams,” Potter said. “I think we need to do it all. I think we’re starting to get to that point where we’re getting confident and we’re getting better in the pass game, better in the run game. It just makes our whole offense more dynamic when we’ve got more guys on the field that are more skilled in every part of the game.”
Vigen said Davis and Derryk Snell have taken a majority of the “true tight end” snaps during spring ball. Vigen has been impressed with Snell’s receiving skills and added he could line up anywhere on the field.
Snell led MSU tight ends with nine catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns in 2019, illustrating that lack of involvement in the pass game for that position.
However, Vigen is aiming to change that. He wants as many as five tight ends to play regularly and for more than one to be involved in the pass game.
Davis said he embraces playing at the position because the other tight ends are willing to fulfill whatever role they’re asked to.
“I think we have some excitement within the group,” Potter said. “Everybody sees they’re getting better and are getting more dynamic, which I think is energizing them and motivating them.”
