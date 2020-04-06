Within a week of accepting his new job, Justin Udy was working in Montana, thousands of miles away from his home in Texas.
The new Montana State offensive coordinator flew back and forth and needed a month to fully move. As a former assistant at Texas Tech who’s worked for other programs, Udy is familiar with moving but said that was a quick turnaround. Between all the travel and focus on his job, members of MSU’s staff offered Udy places to stay.
“I really appreciate that. But that’s kind of what you come to expect with a group like this,” Udy said. “Anybody would do that for anyone on the staff.”
However, just as Udy was settling in at his new job, the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the United States. MSU canceled several athletic events, including the football team’s spring practices and scrimmages.
Though coaches can talk to each other online, some are new to the team and haven’t had the chance to acclimate easily. Only two Bobcat assistant coaches are in the same positions they were at the beginning of the 2018 season.
MSU head coach Jeff Choate is still confident his staff is dealing with challenges correctly.
“They’ve all taken a lot of pride and ownership in their position groups,” Choate said. “I’m really proud of the way these guys have responded. I think we’ve got a good tight-knit group of coaches who have our priorities right, which is taking care of ourselves and our families No. 1, taking care of the young men in the program No. 2, supporting them academically, emotionally, psychologically, through this difficult time and then looking ahead and realizing there’s still work to be done.”
During a press conference in February, Choate said he was eager to see the changes Udy and new running backs coach Jimmy Beal could make to the program. When asked what his most pivotal challenge would be during his job interview, Udy said that would be maintaining MSU’s success. The Bobcats set a school record with 3,871 rushing yards last year.
Udy didn’t want to arrive and tear up the playbook. That’s why he thought the help from other assistant coaches, some who have been head coaches or coordinators before and know what he’s going through, was crucial. He said others have been willing to work closely with him to let him become used to how the team operates.
“It’s definitely been pretty crazy,” Udy said. “I think it’s like that anytime you take a new position. There’s a lot of excitement and a lot of transition that has to take place on numerous levels. For me, it’s been really positive because of the guys that I work with.”
Normally, the Bobcat coaches would be crammed into offices together for hours discussing team matters during spring ball. So usually that time for new coaches to acclimate to each other happens naturally.
Bobcats defensive coordinator Kane Ioane said Choate encourages the coaches to talk regularly and schedules multiple regular online staff meetings every week. Ioane was initially worried how he would adjust because he had never hosted a video meeting before.
Ioane, who’s going into his second year in his current stint at MSU but is one of the most veteran coaches on staff, had to adjust. He downloaded videos that he can reference during online meetings with his players so he can still illustrate what he wants to talk about.
Ioane said he’s not as worried about schematics right now as much as he is about MSU’s coaching staff building connections with players and honing in on fundamentals. The Bobcats’ players and coaches have spoken regularly via video chats about that.
“You’ll be forced to get the connection especially with those guys that are relatively new to our staff specifically on the offensive side of the ball,” Ioane said. “That in turn has forced us to stay connected, stay involved, get to know each other a little bit more on a different basis to try and make sure we build that chemistry that is so important for our staff.”
The first time Udy met with his fellow offensive coaches, they watched MSU’s 2019 season so he could gain a comprehension of the Bobcats’ play calling and how they broke down film and put together scouting reports.
Udy feels fortunate that the quarterbacks in his position group are responsible. He had roughly a month to talk to his passers in person to understand their personalities and learning styles. He said they are proving to be accountable by taking care of their academic responsibilities while scheduling time for workouts and position meetings.
Though he doesn’t gather with them now, Udy can still talk football with his players and coaches electronically. The coronavirus outbreak has made his adjustment more difficult, but he’s still finding ways to learn about his team and his other coaches.
“The thing that is testing everyone at this point is that it’s so unprecedented. There’s no previous map that we can follow. There’s no source of reference that we can look back on,” Ioane said. “We’re just trying to map it out.”
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.