Bryce Sterk’s days were strictly arranged, secluded from the chaos around him.
Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m., he pushed through workouts designed to improve his speed. Then he returned home for food and rest.
At 2 p.m. he lifted weights with a focus on upper body or lower body depending on the day. Tuesdays and Fridays were for positional work, and Wednesdays and Saturdays were for active recovery.
Sterk’s preparation at Landow Performance, run by Denver Broncos head strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow, was organized and time intensive. While hearing about the news of the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the world, he continued plugging away. The former Montana State defensive end was thankful for a distraction.
Sterk is bullish he’s put in the effort and displayed the skill during his all-American career to be selected at some point during the NFL Draft this week. He said his agent has heard from multiple pro scouts that he could be taken in the sixth or seventh rounds. If that is the case, he would be the first MSU product chosen in the draft since tight end Beau Sandland was picked by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2016.
“It would definitely be huge. At this point after not playing football for not three straight months, you realize how much it means to you,” Sterk said. “But to be able to have another opportunity to keep playing is the biggest thing for me.”
At 6-foot-4, 266 pounds, the Lynden, Washington native displayed the strength to dominate offensive linemen in the Big Sky and in the FBS when he secured a sack at Texas Tech to begin the 2019 season. He also exhibited the speed necessary to track down ball carriers as he paced the team with 19 tackles for loss and tied for second with 65 total tackles this past year.
“(Sterk is) just a strong, physical defensive end that can also really burn the edge when he needs to,” Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said during the 2019 season, “and who has some finesse to his game as well.”
Choate, who recruited Sterk while working for the Huskies, pointed out that Sterk learned to prepare as a starter while at MSU. He grasped how to study the tendencies of offensive tackles, for example.
“The opportunity to play a lot of downs here is something I think that’s benefited (Sterk) and allowed him to showcase his abilities and talents, but I also think the fact that he’s been able to produce has given him confidence,” Choate said. “That’s what we all need. You need somebody who believes in you, and you need to believe in yourself.”
Sterk is optimistic he will be drafted. He’s heard his position in the pros could change depending on the system. If he’s taken by a team with a 4-3 front with four down defensive linemen, he’ll play at D-end. In a 3-4 scheme, he would line up at outside linebacker or buck.
Having played both spots in college, Sterk reasoned his versatility is important. He proved he could operate efficiently both in the trenches and in coverage with the Bobcats.
“I enjoyed playing both positions throughout college,” Sterk said. “So whatever spot they see me playing at I can work with.”
Sterk impressed at MSU enough to earn an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl back in January in Florida. Immediately as he arrived there, he went through four hours of testing and speaking to scouts. He eventually followed a regimented slate of position meetings, practices and discussions with more scouts.
He felt stressed initially, then he settled in. While he didn’t record a sack or a tackle during the all-star game, he left feeling confident in his potential.
“It was good to go against some of the top players in the nation like from Ohio State and Power Five schools,” Sterk said. “I definitely held my own, and then I think interviews with scouts went really, really well.”
They trained, took part in recovery and went through positional work. Sterk participated in pass rush drills with a defensive line coach and picked up key tips. He appreciated the one-on-one tutoring.
Though MSU’s pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Landow held its own workouts with a former NFL scout on site. Sterk’s 7.07 seconds in the three-cone drill would’ve been second among defensive linemen in the NFL Combine, which includes the top players around the country. His 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 34.5 inches in the vertical jump both would’ve tied for third.
Sterk was satisfied overall. But he felt he could’ve done better.
Konkol thinks Sterk would’ve been drafted “no question” if MSU’s pro day wasn’t called off. That way NFL scouts could see his athleticism in person.
“But,” Konkol added, “I’m pretty confident Sterk is going to make a team.”
