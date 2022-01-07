Montana State brain trust includes native Helenans Brian Armstrong, Bobby Daly, Sean Herrin By Curt Synness 406mtsports.com Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen and offensive line coach Brian Armstrong wait for a call on Sept. 11 against Drake at Bobcat Stadium. RACHEL LEATHE/ CHRONICLE Buy Now Bobby Daly, Montana State's assistant head coach and linebackers coach, runs drills on April 8 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. HELENA — At Saturday's FCS championship football game between Montana State and North Dakota State, in Frisco, Texas, there will be three local guys on the sidelines serving with the Bobcats' coaching staff: Brian Armstrong, Bobby Daly and Sean Herrin.Brian Armstrong is the elder statesman of the trio, owning a 25-year career in the coaching ranks, with eight different teams — four high school and four college. This is Armstrong's fifth season at Montana State, having served as the offensive line coach/running game coordinator since 2019.“A respected veteran coach, Brian Armstrong's presence has positively affected every facet of the program's offense,” according to Montana State's athletics website. “Under Armstrong's tutelage Montana State's offensive line has played at an elite level, ranking among the nation's leaders in rushing yards and fewest sacks allowed.” Armstrong prepped at Helena High from 1988-92, serving as the football squad's starting offensive guard his final two varsity seasons for the Bengals. His senior year, he was selected honorable mention All-Conference.“Brian worked hard to become one of the best offensive lineman in HHS history,” related former Bengal coach Greg Trenary. “He was the leader on our O-line and a quiet leader on the football team. You could always count on Brian being consistent in his play, while encouraging his teammates to up their game.”As a heavyweight wrestler, Armstrong cracked the red-and-white's starting lineup midway through his sophomore season. The next year, he had several epic battles with intracity rival Boe Shuman of Capital. Evenly matched and near mirror-images, Armstrong (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) prevailed in the crosstown match 7-5, while Shuman (6-4, 230) edged his Bengal foe 3-2 during the “blood (loser-out) round” at the 1991 state tournament.In 1992, Armstrong compiled a fine 23-6 record, and placed Class AA runner-up, to Bozeman's Travis Huntsinger, 5-3 for the title. Four of that year's losses came at the hands of the Bozeman heavy, including two other tourney second-place finishes to Huntsinger.The HHS heavy posted a team-high 31 near falls, and was No. 2 with 14 pins.“Brian was a great competitor, the crosstown duals were always fun to compete in, and with Brian I had to be on my A Game,” Shuman recalled. “The guy had a motor and would not let up for the whole match. Our matches were always close and low scoring.“The last time I wrestled him (at State), I remember coming off the mat and was so exhausted...my tank was empty and I thought, 'Dang, I don't think I can wrestle anymore,'” although he did go on to place fifth.“We never went head-to-head in football because we were both O-line, but I always respected the hell out of his ability,” Shuman said. “Brian was a technician with great technique. I always watched him and took notes.”Armstrong earned a football scholarship to Western Montana College (now UM-Western), where he went on to play with several other local players.Western captured back-to-back Frontier titles Armstrong's last two years, advancing to the 1995 NAIA playoff semifinals his senior season.A two-time All-Conference selection at offensive tackle, in 1995 Armstrong was named an honorable mention NAIA Division 1 All-American. In 2018, he was inducted into the Western Montana Athletic Hall of Fame.As Rocky Mountain's head coach from 2009-15, Armstrong was twice chosen Frontier Coach of the Year, in 2010 and 2013. Armstrong came to MSU in 2016 as O-line coach, served as offensive coordinator in 2017, and then in 2018 with the tight ends, before his current position of O-line/RGC.Bobby Daly, a Capital High and Montana State alum, is in his third season as MSU's assistant head coach, with responsibility for the team's linebackers.“Daly is one of the greatest linebackers in Bobcat history...logging 382 (career) tackles, fourth in program history,” according to msubobcats.com. A defensive end for Capital, Daly was a two-time first team all-stater. As a member of the Bruins' undefeated 2002 State championship, he established the school's career record of 25 sacks, which was later broken by brother Brad with 26.“The passion that Bobby has for football is unmatched,” said Bruin teammate Luke DenHerder. “Even back in the high school days, his drive and passion for every practice in every game pushed us as a team.”Bobby garnered a scholarship to Montana State. His sophomore season at MSU, the 6-1, 220-pound linebacker led the Big Sky with 121 tackles and earning honorable mention All-Conference recognition.In 2007, he earned first team AP and Walter Camp All-American selections, and NCAA All-America honorable mention, while leading the conference with 136 tackles, which ranked fourth in the nation. His 15.5 tackles for loss were No. 4 in the Big Sky, as well. Injuries plagued him as a senior, but he still totaled 82 tackles and eight TFL, and managed to make second team All-Conference and HM All-American.“Bobby Daly is truly an All-American because he plays the game full speed on every play in every game, and he makes plays all over the field,” then coach Rob Ash said. “He is one of the most productive football players I've ever coached.”Daly was elected to the MSU Hall of Fame in 2019. He played professionally for the Billings Outlaws in the Indoor Football League from 2009-11. He then coached at Idaho from 2013-19, rising from graduate assistant to operations director to linebackers coach in 2017-18.Sean Herrin, a Helena High and Carroll College product, became Montana State's Director of Football Strength and Conditioning 13 months ago, having worked in the field of strength training for over a decade.At Helena High, Herrin was a versatile three-sport athlete from 2000-2004, earning 10 varsity letters; four in track & field and three each in football and basketball. On the gridiron, he was a sophomore running back for the Bengals 2001 State runner-up club. His final two seasons, he was HHS' leading rusher, while collecting a pair honorable mention all-state selections.He received a football scholarship to Carroll College, applying his skills at running back/receiver, from 2004-08. Under head coach Mike Van Diest, Herrin was part of three NAIA national championships.In July of 2016, Herrin joined the The PITT Training Facility and worked there prior to joining Montana State. In his role with the Bobcats, Herrin "oversees the strength and conditioning of football student-athletes, and enhances their holistic development" by helping to coordinate the efforts in areas such as athletic training, nutrition, and student-athlete wellness, according to the web site."Sean was definitely one of the great ones, incredibly hard worker in the weight room and at practice," former HHS Bengal football and track coach Tony Arntson said. "He had very good speed and did whatever it took to make his team better. Sean is a high quality person that everyone likes, and I'm so happy for his success at Montana State." 