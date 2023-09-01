Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The familiarity within his position group has been comforting for Montana State defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez as he enters his third season as a starter.

“I’ve been close with these guys since my freshman year and they’re still here,” Valdez said. “I appreciate those guys and everything they do.”

That group includes Blake Schmidt, Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour. Those three joined Valdez as starters on the D-line in 2022, gaining experience and building trust as a unit. That only elevated this offseason.


MSU Weber football (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott tries a spin move around Weber State linebacker Winston Reid on Oct. 22 at Bobcat Stadium.
Sacramento St California Football

California linebacker Evan Tarrersall (54) tackles Sacramento State tight end Marshel Martin (16) during a game on Sept. 18, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif.
FCS Semifinals 002.JPG (copy)

Montana State’s Clevan Thomas Jr. makes a one-handed catch against South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals on Dec. 17 in Brookings, S.D.
Idaho Indiana Football

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) throws during the first half of a game against Indiana on Sept. 10, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you