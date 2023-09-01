The familiarity within his position group has been comforting for Montana State defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez as he enters his third season as a starter.
“I’ve been close with these guys since my freshman year and they’re still here,” Valdez said. “I appreciate those guys and everything they do.”
That group includes Blake Schmidt, Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour. Those three joined Valdez as starters on the D-line in 2022, gaining experience and building trust as a unit. That only elevated this offseason.
“We’ve always been close, but we’re closer now,” Valdez said. “And everybody knows their job and what we should do. We’re not blinking. There’s no ‘what ifs?’ We know what we’re gonna get done.”
The D-line is only one returning piece for the Bobcats. MSU returns a combined 15 starters across offense and defense, including key reserves that should see plenty of snaps. Head coach Brent Vigen said he’s “never seen anything like it” when a team returns nearly its entire offensive and defensive lines, let alone two quarterbacks and other standouts.
The wealth of experience is another advantage for this Bobcat team chasing a national title.
“That returning piece doesn’t guarantee a thing,” Vigen said at the Big Sky Football Kickoff in July, “but it’s a lot more comforting as a coach.”
Other Big Sky programs have looked to build that continuity as well. UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins, who has over 30 years of coaching experience, likens building a program to “taking care of the garden.” That means a core group of veterans mixed with talented newcomers to keep competition high. It also means the larger goals are always top of mind.
“We’ve been to the playoffs with different coordinators, different quarterbacks, different players,” Hawkins said. “To me, that’s when you start having a program. You’re a program — it’s not just a coach, it’s not just a player.”
Once you build that program, the next step is building that consistency on the field. Weber State found that under former head coach Jay Hill. The Wildcats captured four Big Sky titles and six FCS playoff berths during Hill’s tenure, and hope to continue that trend under new head coach Mickey Mental.
“These guys have been through a lot of wars together, going deep in the playoffs multiple times,” said Mental, who was previously Weber’s offensive coordinator. “Knowing what it takes to win a conference championship and trying to spread that message to the younger guys is the biggest thing.”
MSU has a similarly high standard after three trips to the FCS semifinals since 2019, giving the Bobcats the confidence to feel like “one of the best teams in the nation,” quarterback Tommy Mellott said. Preparation is key, Mellott added, as well as a bit of luck.
“I think with the past couple years, it’s for sure given us confidence, but we know how easily that can be taken away from you,” he said. “And so I think there’s just a lot of hunger left still and we’ve still got a lot of stuff to prove.”
To continue that winning tradition, it helps to build trust over multiple seasons. That’s been especially true for Sacramento State, which has 78 players with at least three years of experience in the program entering 2023. First-year head coach Andy Thompson — who was the Hornets’ defensive coordinator from 2019-22 before being promoted this offseason — said that’s allowed years-long relationships to form between players and coaches.
“That’s kind of the state of college football right now. A lot of the other teams are the same way,” Thompson said. “But I feel really comfortable. They’ve worked really hard. They’ve done a great job this offseason.”
That veteran presence also establishes leaders, such as sixth-year Sac State players Marshel Martin and Armon Bailey. The same can be said for Weber’s All-Big Sky offensive lineman Noah Atagi and linebacker Winston Reid, who both emphasized the importance of team chemistry.
Northern Colorado All-American linebacker David Hoage added that being able to teach younger players is a gift “because it allows you to open your eyes and open your mind.”
“I remember being in their shoes and I didn’t expect to get this far,” Hoage said. “So for me to kind of be the role model and teach them, although I make mistakes, it’s a pleasure.”
MSU wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. has worked on his leadership role throughout this past offseason. He never saw himself as the veteran of the group at his previous school, Kentucky, or in 2022 at MSU. Thomas knew he’d be in that position in 2023, which forced him to look internally.
He worked alongside MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin, reading a book on leadership and talking through different mentorship methods. Thomas, who said he can be “kind of an aggressor” that responds best to intensity, realized he had to modulate how he talked with his teammates.
“I had to get myself better before teaching those guys,” Thomas said. “But I feel like it all paid off because I feel like I hold them accountable. They respect me and I respect them and we have fun. We attack every day.”
Once that foundation is built, another advantage is playing faster on the field. It’s one of the most exciting parts for Idaho head coach Jason Eck entering year two. Last season, the Vandals were picked to finish in the bottom four of the 2022 preseason Big Sky poll and closed out the season tied for third, earning a playoff berth.
Eck said the 2023 team has to “define themselves” as they now deal with elevated expectations. It will help being led offensively by Jerry Rice Award winner QB Gevani McCoy and star WR Hayden Hatten.
“I think we’ll be able to hopefully open up the playbook even more than we did last year and keep doing that,” Eck said. “And just knowing who your weapons are and who you want to get the ball to, I think that definitely helps in your second year to know where you’re at with that.”
MSU felt that difference in fall camp. Offensively, receiver Marqui Johnson said the confidence and chemistry has improved, especially between receivers and quarterbacks. Quarterback Sean Chambers added that you “have more in your bag” as an offense with continuity.
“We can do more things, change protections, communicate more, try different things earlier on in fall camp,” Chambers said. “That helps a lot because you don’t have to wait until you’re game planning to get game-specific in trying different things.”
The same is true for the MSU defense, linebacker Nolan Askelson said, where seven returning starters know their jobs so well it becomes instinctual.
“And that’s where your play really starts to step up is when you’re not thinking on the field, where you’re just seeing and you’re reacting,” Askelson said. “You’ve done it so many times, you don’t have to think about it.”
The Bobcats will have to adapt this season due to injuries or by filling in gaps of players gone from the 2022 team. That group includes All-Big Sky linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, nickelback Ty Okada and wide receiver Willie Patterson.
MSU is cognizant of the past, Valdez said, but the team believes that the last few seasons have laid the foundation for a special 2023.
“They did so much for us,” Valdez said. “But it’s still the same program and the same culture and we’ll get those guys in line and we’ll be good.”
