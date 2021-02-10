When North Dakota State played at Montana State over 10 years ago, Brent Vigen felt the Bobcats were in a position to thrive. He could also envision his family living in Bozeman.
“That was an impactful memory,” he added. “That crowd, that electricity that day, a lot of places across the country don’t have that support. And that stayed with me. … You knew the quality of program at that time. The ability to get players was there.”
Along the way, Vigen had multiple opportunities to coach at the FCS level again. But none were as appealing as MSU. In their most recent game, the Bobcats lost to NDSU in the FCS semifinals. Vigen believes he can lead MSU even further into the postseason.
The former Wyoming offensive coordinator, associate head coach and quarterbacks coach spoke during a virtual press conference on Wednesday, two days after the Bobcats announced he had become their next head coach. MSU athletic director Leon Costello said Vigen was a strong candidate because he fit the direction of the program after previous head coach Jeff Choate left to become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have Brent be a part of this,” Costello said. “With the level of success he’s had in his career, bringing that championship mentality right here to Montana State was something we were looking for in our new leader, and I’m excited we found it.”
As Vigen, a former offensive coordinator at Wyoming and North Dakota State, looked outside on MSU’s campus and saw snow on the ground in freezing temperatures, he stressed that running the ball would have to be a top priority. In fact, he called it “the foundation” of his offensive philosophy.
Though he said he wouldn’t lead the Bobcats exactly like Choate did, Vigen felt they shared plenty of similar priorities. Depending on a potent rushing attack and limiting how well opponents run the ball were a couple of them.
“Offensively, I’ve held the belief that winning football games starts with blocking and tackling,” Vigen said. “The team that controls those aspects of the game, more times than not, is going to be one that comes out on top. But if you can play well and add an element from a passing perspective and be unpredictable, be balanced, achieve those things, obviously you become that much harder to defend.”
Costello said Vigen was the right fit for that reason. Choate has focused on defense for a majority of his career.
Costello felt bringing in an offensive-minded coach would bring a fresh mentality.
“His style matches our roster,” Costello said of Vigen. “I don’t think there’s a lot of changes that we’re going to see right away.”
Vigen recruited Josh Allen, now of the Buffalo Bills, to Wyoming as well as Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Easton Stick of the Los Angeles Chargers to North Dakota State. That history of working with quarterbacks of that caliber is uncommon for coaches who have spent most of their careers at the FCS level.
Costello said Vigen will be “a huge plus” for MSU’s signal callers.
“Having quarterbacks as weapons is a huge tool for us to take that next step,” Costello said. “That was a huge part of what our conversation entailed was a lot of pieces we had around our football program were in place. We’ve got great quarterbacks in the room. Let’s just put them in a position to be successful.”
Vigen was back in Wyoming on Monday, but when Costello offered for him to fly to Bozeman and meet with the team in person Tuesday morning, he took that chance. That eagerness to get to work, Costello said, was impressive.
A source told the Chronicle that no 2021 signees have made an intention known to want to go elsewhere. Vigen said he planned on speaking with those potential new players virtually this week.
“They need direction. They need stability. That’s what I aim to do,” Vigen said. “Getting connected with the players, that’s the beginning point. That’s the foundation. They’re in a good place with all they’re dealt with.”
Vigen became interested in the job as soon as Choate began exploring the possibility of leaving to become Boise State’s head coach in December.
“If that thing opens up,” Vigen thought to himself, “that’s what I would want to go after.”
Being a win away from an FCS championship appearance in 2019, Costello believes Montana State can win a title. When Vigen was interviewing for his new job, he established his three main goals to Costello: defeating rival Montana, winning a Big Sky championship and attaining a national title.
That would likely require defeating the Bison, who have won eight of the last nine FCS playoffs. Vigen was on North Dakota State’s staff when they transitioned to Division I in the early 2000s and knows what it takes to build a program toward winning conference and national championships at this level.
“I’ve had my share of NDSU. To be honest, I’m sick of it,” Costello, who has also worked at Northern Iowa and South Dakota State, said. “It’s time for us to take that next step.”
“(Vigen) wanted to get us over the top,” he added.
Vigen believes his years as an offensive coordinator have prepared him for this position. He understands how to deal with scrutiny. But he knows, as a head coach, that may only be amplified.
“Obviously, the program is in my hands,” Vigen said.
With all these expectations, one of Vigen’s first crucial tests will be the next time the Bobcats take the field. They are scheduled to play at Wyoming to open the 2021 season, which Vigen called “an interesting twist of fate.”
MSU’s new head coach wants to win that game. After waiting and hoping for the right opportunity, he believes he’s equipped with the knowledge and personnel to lead the Bobcats to new heights.
“This is not a reclamation project by any stretch of the imagination,” Vigen said. “There’s a lot of ability here. There’s a hunger. So now come 2021, we’ve got to put ourselves in the best position to reach those heights.”
