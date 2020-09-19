Knowing the high-level athletes he works with, Jeff Choate joked that he still didn’t think his team would perform well.
The Montana State head football coach was talking about the Bobcats’ annual softball game. Choate loves allowing the players the chance to compete again after their season was postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event has raised money for different causes, including Special Olympics Montana and local first responders. This year’s game, which was postponed due to Saturday's weather, will raise money for MSU’s scholarships.
"We're not just sitting around watching soap operas and eating bonbons,” Choate said. “We're actually doing some things.”
This is just one way MSU has tried to fundraise. Its athletic department has tried to stay afloat despite the financial ramifications of the pandemic. The university is missing the revenue lost from Bobcat Stadium being empty this year.
Nonetheless, MSU athletic director Leon Costello told media this week that the Bobcats remain committed to playing this spring. By waiting until then, he said MSU will have a better chance of hosting more fans as more resources and information becomes available to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The athletic department has been helped by the university’s robust enrollment, Costello noted. Earlier this month, MSU said 16,249 students were enrolled, which was just a 3% decline compared to last year but was still the fifth-highest total ever.
Despite losing money since last winter, Montana State has not cut programs or jobs in the athletic department, Costello said.
“The president's priorities on down through mine is protecting people,” Costello said, “and that means protecting our personnel and protecting our student-athletes and our scholarships. And that is our No. 1 priority.”
Costello also believes MSU has the financial resources to keep up with NCAA requirements for coronavirus testing in order to compete, whatever those may be in the future.
This fall, the NCAA required testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high-contact risk sports like football. Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said attaining the resources for that level of testing for everyone involved in FCS-level athletic programs was “virtually impossible.”
Gov. Steve Bullock announced in August up to $20 million would be sent to the Montana University System to help limit the spread of COVID-19. This would allow for expansion of rapid testing for symptomatic people with the hopes of producing results in 24 hours or less.
Costello feels MSU is “in a really, really good spot.” He said his department could conduct tests once per week or even increase that if needed.
“We truly believe, if we can come through this year as (financially) healthy as we can,” Costello said, “our foundation is very strong from program to program and, from a university perspective, that we really could set ourselves apart.”
On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council decided, pending Division I Board of Directors approval, to begin the FCS playoffs in mid-April. The playoffs, which will end in mid-May, would be cut down to 16 teams instead of 24.
The model permits up to eight regular-season games during a period of no more than 13 weeks in the spring, with the last regular season game being no later than April 17.
A pivotal reason Costello is content with a spring season is it gives Montana State more time, which hopefully leads to more ticket sales. With that potential revenue, MSU is incentivized to play in the spring rather than change course like other Division I conferences might.
“I will never say never,” Costello added about changing course, “just because as we’ve seen through the last six months, things change very, very quickly. But you know we're focused on getting ourselves ready to play, whenever that might be.”
Choate said the last few weeks, at home on Saturdays, has been “super frustrating.” While he feels the Big Sky’s postponement to the spring was the right decision at the time, Choate wished the conference would “remain pliable and flexible and adapt as the circumstances change.”
"You've got to make the best decisions with the information you have at the time, which I think we did,” he said, “and now it's maybe time to examine some of those decisions."
Choate said any change by the Big Sky would likely only happen after regional FBS conferences like the Pac-12 and Mountain West do so. Both appear to be pondering playing this fall, following the Big Ten’s decision to reschedule a fall season.
He also thinks high schools in some Big Sky states like Montana holding high school sports could cause college programs to reconsider its strategies.
Choate, however, added the Bobcats should also play in some form in the spring. Costello, though, said separately splitting a season between the fall and spring would be challenging in it’s own ways for the players.
Choate and other MSU coaches have suggested the fall 2021 season should be slightly delayed to leave more room for athletes to recover and prepare for a season again if games take place in the spring. But Costello "hadn’t heard anything" about taking those steps.
Preparation for a spring season won’t be easy. Choate reiterated that practicing in January or February isn’t easily possible in Montana “unless you’re skiing.” Choate said he’s less concerned about COVID-19 than he is about the logistics that would force the Bobcats to change their normal routine.
"That being said, I think we'll adapt,” Choate said. “We always seem to do that."
