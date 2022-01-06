top story Montana State associate AD Dan Davies reflects on career, involvement with championship teams By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Dan Davies is retiring after more than 40 years combined as an administrator, broadcaster, coach and player at Montana State. Garrett Becker / MSU Dan Davies is retiring after more than 40 years combined as an administrator, broadcaster, coach and player at Montana State. The senior associate athletic director for internal operations was a player on MSU’s 1976 championship team and coached the 1984 title team. Garrett Becker / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Within a week of losing his job, Dan Davies discovered his wife was pregnant with their first child. And he didn’t know what to do.Davies coached wide receivers and tight ends for Montana State’s last national championship team in 1984. But the Bobcats went 2-9 and 3-8 the following years. Thus, a staff change was made.Davies was working at a local convenience store in 1987. He intended to remain in college coaching and eventually took on a graduate assistant role at Pitt. But, hard as this may be to believe now, his family’s house in Bozeman didn’t sell. So he and his wife stayed.“There was a lot of anxiety at that point,” Davies said of being let go at MSU. “What are we going to do?”Davies considers himself fortunate that his next career opportunity presented itself, back at his alma mater. In the fall of 1988, he became an assistant athletic director at Montana State.He’s been working at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse ever since. He called it ironic that his office is next door to the one he occupied as an assistant coach decades ago.Davies played for the Bobcats’ 1976 national title team and coached their last championship season in 1984. After tribulations preluded decades of working at MSU, the senior associate athletic director for internal operations decided to retire. But he’ll be in Frisco, Texas, when the Bobcats play North Dakota State in the FCS title game 10 a.m. Saturday.Both he and his wife, Jan, are stepping away from their jobs and hope to spend more time with their grandchildren.“My timing has been good,” Davies said, “to be around a bunch of good coaches and good players during my time.”Jan, a former University of Montana cheerleader, has been a hospice social worker for over 30 years. Davies called it a “great career.”Both sought to spend more time with their grandkids, who are 2 and 4 years old. Their daughter, Kaylee, lives in Nashville and is married to Clay Bignell, an all-Big Sky honoree at MSU coaching at Vanderbilt. He’s the nephew of Joe Bignell, an MSU football player who Davies coached on the 1984 team.“We’re just going to take it one day at a time,” Davies said, “and not look too far down the road at this point.”Davies has also been a broadcaster for MSU for about 30 years and has called over 300 games. He was the Bobcats’ head women’s golf coach from 1993-2003 as well.MSU athletic director Leon Costello felt Davies would retire whenever he was ready. But as they began discussing a timeline, Davies was conscious of it being the right time for the athletic department.“He wanted to make sure that he did it the right way, and I guess that’s just case in point of Dan Davies,” Costello said. “That’s just how he was with everything he did. He just wanted to make sure that he did it the right way because that’s how he did everything in that department.”Davies, who played sports in high school, called himself a “proud” Chinook Sugarbeeter. Davies had great respect for his coaches growing up. He was drawn to that line of work.“They were great mentors, and it just seemed like a great lifestyle to help young people and stay involved with sports,” Davies said. “Now college coaching, that’s not as stable, I can tell you that first hand.”Davies picked MSU after his parents attended the university in the 1930s. His three older brothers did as well at one point.“I’ve been a Bobcat for a long time,” he said. He was a walk-on sophomore wide receiver on the 1976 team, which was led by then-head coach Sonny Holland. His primary role was playing on the junior varsity team — when MSU had one — and practicing on scout teams to help his teammates gear up for games.He felt that experience prepared him to be a coach. Those different perspectives, Costello added, informed how he worked as an administrator.“He’s been a true asset in everything that we’ve done because of his experiences,” Costello said. “I just feel fortunate that I was walking into a situation that had somebody like Dan in Dan’s role.”In 1979, Davies was a student teacher in Whitefish and helped lead that program to a state title. His team faced Powell County and Joe Bignell, a linebacker and tight end.Davies said he witnessed “how special” the future Bobcats star was then. He recruited him to MSU as a graduate assistant in 1980, kicking off years worth of recruiting for Davies both in football and golf.Davies eventually earned a full-time job and coached Joe Bignell, who graduated with several school records.“He is a true legend,” Davies said of his former player. “A special, special guy.”Joe Bignell was one of MSU’s team captains in 1984. Another was Joe Roberts, who was an assistant AD soon after he graduated. When he moved on, Davies applied for the job.Davies felt lucky to be surrounded by “great character kids” and coaches like Dave Arnold, who was the Bobcats’ head coach when they won the 1984 title. Making a difference in players’ lives, Davies added, was rewarding.The impact of Montana natives, Davies said, was a common thread among those title teams he was a part of and this year’s. This means a lot to the Sugarbeeter.Davies was asked if he ever thought he would have to wait over 30 years to see another Bobcats team in a championship after winning two eight years apart. But he emphasized he was thankful to be a part of any title team at all.“Just special,” Davies said. “I still pinch myself, and No. 3 would be over the top.”No matter if they were from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s or 2000s, Davies stayed connected with countless alumni. He often introduced them to Costello or other current Bobcats like head coach Brent Vigen.“He’s that conduit for all of our players going back a long ways,” Vigen said. “I know for me from the time I got the job, he’s been a real source of information, certainly of positivity, of encouragement and all that kind of stuff. So I know he’s retired now, but I know he’s certainly going to be around. He’s certainly going to be on the sideline down on (Saturday). Dan means a lot to this program over the long haul, and he certainly means a lot to me just in the short-term here.”From his first meeting with him when he was hired, Costello was impressed by Davies’ knowledge of MSU’s history. He knew he could turn to Davies with questions. Davies often made a point to simply ask Costello how he was doing.“He’s a remarkable person with a huge heart,” Costello said. “Just bleeds blue and gold and wants nothing but the best for Montana State.”Davies greatly valued the bonds and memories he’s developed during his tenure. With his family, he recalled watching his kids grow up and run around the Fieldhouse. His wife brought them to basketball games in their pajamas and they would fall asleep on the bleachers.“A great way to raise your kids,” Davies said, “in that building there.”As for his former players and colleagues, he’s hoping to reunite with some of them in Frisco. Davies said “one of the coolest things to experience” was watching generations of families like the Bignells play for the Bobcats.“The thing that’s probably the most meaningful to me is the relationships with the players and for these coaching staffs to kind of stay in touch with each other,” Davies said. “That’s been very rewarding.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dan Davies Sport American Football Leon Costello Coach Team Joe Bignell Msu Coaching Sonny Holland ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 