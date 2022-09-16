Jesse Owen still shares stories about Bryan Shepherd with his current teams.
One he goes back to regularly is when Shepherd was a junior defensive back and wide receiver at Olathe North High (Kansas). The Eagles had a fairly inexperienced secondary and Shepherd, even though he wasn’t a team captain, would keep everyone on the same page.
Owen, then an assistant coach at Olathe North, said Shepherd had built up a reputation of being one of the hardest workers on the team by consistently “bringing it every day.” That earned the respect of both the seniors and underclassmen.
It translated on the field, too, where Shepherd could call out every offensive formation to his teammates pre-snap.
“He was just always bought in and he was a leader from a young age,” said Owen, now the head coach at Gardner-Edgerton High (Kansas).
The seeds of Shepherd wanting to join the coaching ranks were planted there. It was the first step to him playing college football, a brief stint in the NFL and becoming a college coach. The next step in the journey is at Montana State, where Shepherd was hired as assistant defensive backs coach/co-special teams coordinator in May.
“These guys, they’ve been coached up before and it’s been awesome because they want to work hard. They want to be great,” Shepherd said. “So any time you have a group like that, it’s easy.”
Shepherd said he’s wanted to coach since his sophomore year at Olathe North. Owen would regularly talk with him about potentially going down that career path.
“As he got a little bit older, he started to kind of indicate that that was something he was thinking about,” Owen said. “And I had no doubts that he would do well.”
But before he could coach, Shepherd worked on his craft as a player. Owen said Shepherd was “one of the toughest kids” he’s ever coached and could do everything from catching interceptions to returning kickoffs for touchdowns to shutting down an opponent’s top playmaker.
Shepherd was named an all-league and all-state defensive back later in his high school career. He said the Olathe North program — particularly the weight room — helped prepare him for the next level.
“And then football-wise we were kind of ahead of most high schools around that area, as far as the coverage that we were running,” Shepherd said. “So once I got to college, it was an easy transition.”
Added Owen: “I know (the structure at Olathe North) brought a lot of discipline to a lot of kids at the time and Bryan took advantage of it.”
Shepherd began his college football career at Division II Nebraska-Omaha, starting all 11 games his redshirt freshman season. He finished the season with 48 tackles and two interceptions, including an 89-yard pick-six against Missouri Southern.
He had to shift, though, when UNO disbanded its football program after the 2010 season. As he was looking to transfer, he connected with the coaching staff at North Dakota State. Chris Klieman, who then coached defensive backs at NDSU, said Shepherd meshed with the program immediately.
In three seasons at NDSU, Shepherd amassed 118 total tackles, 12 pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception. He saw action in 37 games and was a member of three consecutive FCS national title teams.
Shepherd played in multiple spots at NDSU, including cornerback, safety, nickelback and on special teams. Klieman called Shepherd one of the best tacklers at the safety position that he’s coached.
“The guys loved him and he never had down days,” said Klieman, who is now the head coach at Kansas State. “I think that kid always was ready to play, ready to practice and knew he was blessed to have an opportunity to play at North Dakota State.”
Klieman, who later became NDSU’s head coach, played a key role in Shepherd’s development.
“He had a huge impact on me as far as (learning) the game and the love for the game and actually solidifying the fact that I wanted to coach college football,” Shepherd said.
Klieman also helped teach Shepherd “the why,” such as why the offense is in a certain formation and how to react quickly to it or why the defense is in a certain coverage. Shepherd said Klieman really helped “slow down the game” for him.
Meanwhile, Klieman said Shepherd was “a sponge” during his time at NDSU, meaning he wasn’t surprised either to see Shepherd pursue coaching.
“He did everything,” Klieman said. “Guys like that typically stay around football in some respect, whether it’s playing or a high school coach or (coaching at another level).”
After college, Shepherd signed as an undrafted free agent with what was then known as the Washington Redskins in 2014. He was later cut before the start of the 2014 season, but he said he gained valuable experience working with then-defensive backs coach Raheem Morris. Morris is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
Following his playing days — which included a stint in the Canadian Football League in 2015 — Shepherd shifted to coaching. He worked as a defensive assistant for NDSU in 2016 and coached cornerbacks in 2017, when the Bison notably won another FCS national title. He later worked as a defensive quality control assistant at Syracuse from 2018-21.
It was another NDSU connection that brought him to Bozeman. During his playing days, current MSU head coach Brent Vigen was the offensive coordinator at NDSU. Shepherd had stayed “in the loop” since then, he said, and jumped on the opportunity to work alongside Vigen and new defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza.
Shepherd said knowing Vigen beforehand helped with the transition, especially having played in this system already.
“Then just knowing that, honestly, I was going to work with and for a great guy,” Shepherd said. “I think sometimes we don’t appreciate that as much in this profession.”
Vigen said Shepherd’s leadership qualities immediately stood out. It also helped that he’d played on a few national title winning teams and had coached in a different system at Syracuse.
“First, the defense that was very similar to what we run and then they’ve made a wholesale change (at Syracuse) the last couple of years,” Vigen said. “I think it’s a varied experience, it’s energy, it’s all those things that you home in on.”
Shepherd said that Garza, who both played defensive back at Texas and has coached college defenses since the mid-1990s, has also been a great resource during his time at MSU. He said he likes to bounce ideas off Garza and learn from his coaching style.
“It’s a good combination of youth and, I guess, some wisdom and experience with me,” Garza said. “We kind of come in the middle and really work with the young men.”
Shepherd’s main responsibility with MSU’s defense is working with cornerbacks. He said he doesn’t rely as much on his experiences winning FCS titles at NDSU since the Bobcats already have “that championship direction.” But there’s still room for him to refer to his time at the professional level.
“It’s just something that we preach here at Montana State every day is being a pro, about doing the right things every day,” Shepherd said. “Those guys that are in the NFL that stay there for a long time, it’s for a reason: that’s because they’re consistent.”
He’s also learned from both Klieman and Garza the best ways to communicate to his players. Part of that means letting them make mistakes in practice to simulate game day. But when those mistakes do happen, he encourages a dialogue.
“I allow my players to talk to see what they’re thinking because I’m not going to be out there on the field with them,” Shepherd said. “So I always ask them questions like, ‘OK, how do you see this?’ So we get on the same page and they’re thinking the same way I want them to think.”
The players have appreciated his methods thus far. James Campbell, a starting corner for MSU that Shepherd calls the “leader of the room,” said Shepherd has been a valuable teacher.
“Just going into the film room every day (with Shepherd), you’re going to learn something,” Campbell said. “Whether you think you had a good practice or a bad practice, you can tell he actually cares. And he’s hard on you, so that’s nice as well.”
Along with corners, Shepherd also helps out with special teams, particularly on kickoffs. Co-special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Justin Udy said he appreciates how invested Shepherd is in this role.
“His guys at the defensive back position are really, really involved in special teams,” Udy said. “It’s important that that coach understands and values it, and he does, and he’s been a great addition.”
Shepherd said his biggest goal as a coach is to continue improving each day. He said he wants to be both a better teacher and student of the game.
As players like Shepherd move on to higher levels of football, Owen said it makes him especially proud as an educator and a coach. Owen added that he keeps in touch with a handful of former players, but Shepherd is probably the one he talks to most often.
Klieman said he absolutely loves Shepherd and still remembers inviting the young defensive back into his home in Fargo to meet the Klieman family. He emphasized the dividends that come from investing in your players on and off the field.
“Those are fond memories,” Klieman said. “And I’m sure Shep’s going to pay it forward with the great coaches and people that he is around at the different stops he’s at, to pay it forward and be that coach for the next upcoming young kid.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.