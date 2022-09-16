Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Jesse Owen still shares stories about Bryan Shepherd with his current teams.

One he goes back to regularly is when Shepherd was a junior defensive back and wide receiver at Olathe North High (Kansas). The Eagles had a fairly inexperienced secondary and Shepherd, even though he wasn’t a team captain, would keep everyone on the same page.

Owen, then an assistant coach at Olathe North, said Shepherd had built up a reputation of being one of the hardest workers on the team by consistently “bringing it every day.” That earned the respect of both the seniors and underclassmen.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@chronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you