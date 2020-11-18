Montana State announced a reordering of responsibilities on its football coaching staff Wednesday, an effort to streamline communication and clarify roles during the 2020-21 spring season.
B.J. Robertson, MSU’s special teams coach since joining head coach Jeff Choate’s original Bobcat staff in 2016, became the Bobcats' associate head coach.
While Jimmy Beal, the team’s running backs coach, remains in his role as recruiting coordinator, assistant head coach and linebackers coach Bobby Daly now coordinates the program’s defensive recruiting.
“I had the opportunity to watch what other programs are going through this fall and how they’ve handled the circumstances we all find ourselves in,” Choate said, “and I think this restructuring gives us a better balance of responsibilities. If for some reason I’m unavailable, B.J. will manage that game, and that’s an appropriate role for him. He has head coaching experience, and it wouldn’t really disrupt his special teams responsibilities. That also allows everyone else to remain in their game-day roles without any adjustment.”
This restructuring was informed by personal experience, Choate said.
“I probably shouldn’t have coached that game in 2018 (at South Dakota State, when he was suffering from appendicitis), but we didn’t have a plan in place," Choate said. "This gives us a plan.”
Choate said Daly’s elevation into a formal recruiting role streamlines the flow of information in that process.
“It creates a more efficient line of communication between the defensive staff and the recruiting coordinator,” Choate said. “This formalizes the process that has developed over the past few months.”
