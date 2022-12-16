When the 2022 FCS playoff bracket was released on Nov. 20, there was a potential semifinal matchup that caught the eye of No. 1 seed South Dakota State.
No. 4 seed Montana State was on the same side of the bracket and, with two wins, could set up a rematch of last year’s semifinals. It was an enticing opportunity — even if it meant playing “one of the hottest teams in FCS right now,” SDSU defensive end Reece Winkelman said.
“But we definitely wanted a little revenge because we ended (last season) with a bad taste in our mouth in the locker room saying goodbye to all our seniors at Montana State,” Winkelman said.
The Jackrabbits will get their chance this weekend as they host the Bobcats in the FCS semifinals Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota. Along with having arguably the two best teams in the nation, the game will feature the No. 1 rushing offense (MSU, 332.4 yards per game) versus the No. 1 rushing defense (SDSU, 85.2 yards per game).
It will be a measuring stick game for two top programs looking to cash in on recent runs of success.
“We can’t wait,” MSU center Justus Perkins said. “We’re a competitive group. To be the best, you want to beat the best.”
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier denied any sense of revenge from last year’s semifinals game — a 31-17 MSU win — but is cognizant of the heartbreak felt by his players following the loss. The team even recently rewatched the postgame press conference to see the “unique emotions” expressed by players and coaches, Stiegelmeier said.
“Our goal is to win a national championship and we didn’t get that done,” SDSU defensive tackle Caleb Sanders said. “I’d say it just stirred up the want to win it. Just that feeling that that game gave us knowing that we didn’t win it there at the end.”
Added Stiegelmeier: “I think a huge part of a person’s motivation comes from his commitment to his teammates and his love for his teammates. And that came out crystal clear in those videos.”
On the other side, MSU clinched its third FCS semifinals appearance since 2019. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said that’s a product of a year-round commitment to excellence and having players that are willing to improve throughout the season.
“I think if we look at these three seasons, even independently, Montana State’s been playing its best football this time of year,” Vigen said. “We have the support and the resources that, come this time of year, our expectations should be that we continue playing.”
One of those wins came in the semifinals last season, a game that Vigen said was much closer than the final 14-point margin. He said the familiarity between the two sides — who will meet again in Brookings on Sept. 9, 2023 — doesn’t give either team an advantage, but does help with preparation.
MSU already capitalized on that earlier this season, with a pair of wins over conference foe Weber State.
“Any time you have a game to call upon where you’ve played the same opponent, whether it’s within a season or one year to the next, that’s definitely a place you start,” Vigen said. “What we did well, what they did well, you try to play the chess game within that. I think it gives our guys a sense for who they are, too.”
SDSU is 12-0 against FCS opponents this season, including a 23-21 win over North Dakota State, leading to its first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference title in program history. Stiegelmeier was also named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner, which is given to the top head coach in FCS.
MSU has a similar resumé: 12-0 against FCS teams, at least a share of the Big Sky Conference title for the first time since 2012 and a 55-21 win over rival Montana in the Brawl of the Wild.
The goal for MSU is also the same as SDSU: win a national championship. It will help having recently been to Frisco, Texas, even if it resulted in a 38-10 loss to NDSU.
Thanks to last year’s run, Perkins said the Bobcats have been taking advantage of each “one week season.” Nickelback Ty Okada added that MSU has developed a clear understanding of the weight of each round in the playoffs.
“No matter what, you’re going to play a really good team and no one game is necessarily bigger than the other,” Okada said. “Each one of them, it’s win or go home. They’re all huge games.”
SDSU also has title game experience, falling 23-21 to Sam Houston State at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Quarterback Mark Gronowski notably tore his ACL in the game, which also forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.
“I wish I could have helped in some way other than just being a sideline cheerleader,” Gronowski said. “I felt like I helped in the ways that I could at that time. But I’m really glad I’ve got the opportunity this year to actually play in the (semifinals) and be on the field with the guys.”
He’s also looking forward to seeing MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, who similarly injured his ankle in a national championship game. The two initially made contact after following each other on Instagram last December.
Gronowski later messaged Mellott after the title game “because I know exactly how that feels going down early in the championship game and not being able to help your guys out.” Fast forward a year later, and the two are back at full strength.
So far this season, Gronowski has thrown for 2,555 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 299 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Mellott, who missed multiple games with a concussion, has 1,507 passing yards, 1,058 rushing yards and has accounted for 22 total touchdowns (12 rushing, 10 passing).
“It’ll be fun to get a chance to play against him,” Gronowski said.
Other players who missed out on last year’s game include MSU star running back Isaiah Ifanse and Okada, who went out in the first half of the FCS quarterfinal game against Sam Houston. A native of Woodbury, Minnesota, Okada said he’s excited to play opposite some familiar foes such as SDSU cornerback Malik Lofton, who has trained with Okada back in Minnesota.
“Just fortunate to be in this position,” Okada said. “I’m looking forward to going out there with my guys.”
Regardless of what happened in the past, though, Stiegelmeier said there’s “no doubt” his players will be locked in for their final home game. That’s partly due to a yearly tradition where Stiegelmeier puts photos of all the SDSU seniors on the weekly scouting report as the team nears the end of the season.
“My pregame talk is primarily about being 1-0 for 10 guys that are going to play their last football game of this season for South Dakota State,” Stiegelmeier said. “I’m a people person. I love our team and I know our team loves our team. And so to me, that is great motivation to do that.”
It’s a similar mindset for the Bobcats. Whether there’s any added excitement in facing the No. 1 team varies for MSU, but the common thread is the approach is the same for every game, regardless of opponent.
Leaning on that prior playoff experience is an added bonus, such as already having faced a No. 1 seed last season (Sam Houston).
“We love it,” Perkins said. “Last year, we took down the number one rated team, so why can’t we do it again this year?”
