Montana State advances to national championship with win over South Dakota State By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Dec 18, 2021

In its first home FCS semifinal game since 1984, Montana State advanced to its first national championship game since 1984.The eighth-seeded Bobcats (12-2) earned a 31-17 win over unseeded South Dakota State (11-4) on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. MSU will try to win its first FCS title since 1984 on Jan. 8, when it will face second-seeded North Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.The Cats lost to NDSU 42-14 in the 2019 semifinals. MSU entered the game shorthanded. Injuries forced the absences of All-American second-team running back Isaiah Ifanse, All-American third-team nose tackle Chase Benson, All-Big Sky second-team nickelback Ty Okada and backup running back Lane Sumner.The Cats overcame the absences thanks largely to another strong performance from Tommy Mellott. The freshman quarterback from Butte threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 155 yards and two scores.SDSU drove deep into MSU territory on its first drive of the game but came away with no points, thanks to Troy Andersen. MSU's first-team All-American linebacker tackled Isaiah Davis for a two-yard loss on fourth down and 1 to give the Cats the ball back at their own 9-yard line.MSU had a roller coaster of a following drive. Mellott rushed for 21 yards on third and 7, then fumbled on the next play. The ball looked likely to end up in a Jackrabbit's hands, but Mellott recovered. Two plays later, he completed a 64-yard touchdown pass to Nate Stewart to put the Cats up 7-0 with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first quarter.SDSU answered with a 44-yard TD run from Pierre Strong Jr. two minutes later to tie it up. Shortly before the quarter ended, Mellott completed a 40-yard pass to McCutcheon. Mellott finished the quarter with 3-of-6 passing for 116 yards, and he rushed for 46 yards.MSU went ahead 10-7 on a 27-yard field goal from Blake Glessner with 9:59 left in the first half. The score was set up by a 40-yard pass from Mellott to Lance McCutcheon and a fourth and 1 conversion from Mellott on a QB sneak.SDSU took its first and only lead of the game on a 13-yard TD pass from Chris Oladokun to Jadon Janke with 6:55 left in the half.MSU took the lead right back on a four-yard TD run from Mellott at the 4:22 mark. The five-play, 75-yard drive began with a 33-yard pass from Mellott to Treyton Pickering.The score was tied 17-17 at halftime thanks to a 51-yard field goal from SDSU's Cole Frahm as the second quarter ended.MSU out-gained SDSU 262-256 in the first half. The Jacks gained 12 first downs, while the Cats had 10. MSU edged SDSU in time of possession, 15:10 to 14:50.The third quarter was scoreless until the clock struck 0:00, when Mellott rushed for a three-yard TD to put MSU ahead 24-17.The lead grew to 31-17 with 10:35 left in the game on a 17-yard TD pass to a well-covered McCutcheon. The score was set up by a Simeon Woodard interception and a 24-yard pass from Mellott to Stewart on third and 11 one play before the TD.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.