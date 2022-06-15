The Montana State football team added its third transfer wide receiver of the offseason on Tuesday, and he is the first from a Football Bowl Subdivision program.
Fifth-year senior Clevan Thomas announced his commitment to MSU on social media Tuesday, about two months after he entered the transfer portal. He comes to Bozeman from Kentucky, a Southeastern Conference team that he played for from 2017-21.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Thomas has only played one full season in his Kentucky career. He caught one pass in eight games as a true freshman in 2017, then redshirted in 2018 after making two catches in three games. He played in all 13 games and started seven in 2019, finishing with 99 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches.
Thomas appeared in four of the Wildcats' 11 games in 2020, and he suffered an ACL tear in a 2021 spring practice that forced him to miss all of last season.
Thomas was a consensus three-star recruit and top-100 receiver in the Class of 2017. He attended Charles W. Flanagan High in Pembroke Pines, Florida, a town just north of Miami.
In a news release from Montana State on Wednesday, Brent Vigen commented on Thomas' signing.
"In Clevan we're adding a proven, versatile player who showed he can play inside or outside in his time at Kentucky," Vigen said. "He'll compete for our open spots at receiver positions right away."
Also formally announced as additions to the program Wednesday were offensive lineman Omarion Aigbedion, a freshman from Katy, Texas; wide receiver Malik Mullins, a sophomore from Independence Community College in Kansas; and Kaegun Williams, a senior running back transfer from San Diego State.
Also announced but previously unreported was the signing of Rhedi Short, a senior safety transfer from the University of Arizona. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Pasadena, California, played in 11 games in 2021 and recorded four tackles, all against USC. He played in all five of the team's games in 2020, when he tied for the team lead with 30 tackles. He redshirted at Arizona in 2017 and did not play in 2018 or 2019.
"Rhedi is an experienced safety who has the opportunity to challenge for the strong safety position where Tre Webb played last year," Vigen said in the release.
Of Mullins, Vigen said, "Malik provides both length and athleticism at the receiver position. We anticipate he'll compete for playing time this fall."
Vigen said he was excited to have Aigbedion join the program.
"We really like his strength and aggressiveness as an interior offensive lineman," Vigen said.
Vigen added that Williams "adds much-needed depth at running back."
"We really like the versatility Kaegun showed at San Diego State in a backup role," Vigen said. "He has always been productive whenever his number was called."