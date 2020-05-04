Montana State added a talented prep athlete to its 2020 recruiting class Monday with the signing of Elijah Elliott.
A 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back, Elliott joins the Bobcats from Portland (Oregon) Central Catholic High School. MSU head coach Jeff Choate said he shows attributes of a complete and dynamic back.
“Elijah is a really versatile player,” Choate said. “He’s a tremendous receiver out of the backfield, and for his size he’s a better blocker than you’d think, a very willing blocker. But obviously his greatest strength is as a runner. He has great balance and vision, and he has a powerful lower body with tremendous short-area quickness.”
As a senior, Elliott rushed for 1,073 yards on 135 carries to earn first-team all-conference honors. He displayed the full range of his offensive talents in Central Catholic’s Class 6A championship win by rushing for 90 yards and three touchdowns and catching four passes for 51 yards. In his career at Central Catholic, Elliott rushed for 2,816 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Elliott helps bolster the Big Sky’s best ground game in 2019. MSU won the league rushing title in two of the past three seasons, finishing in the top three in each of Choate’s four campaigns.
“Running back is not necessarily a position of need for us on paper, but you can never have enough good backs,” Choate said. “As we went through the recruiting process and he expressed interest in joining our program, we could not say no to his talent and his drive. We’re excited to have Elijah.”
