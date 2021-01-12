Nate Stewart, a three-year starter at wide receiver for Akron, has joined Montana State as a graduate transfer. Stewart is eligible to play in the fall.
This is after wide receiver Naequan Parker, who transferred to MSU from community college American River after the 2019 season, entered the transfer portal.
The Bobcats lost all-conference performers Kevin Kassis and Travis Jonsen after 2019. They accounted for 54% of MSU’s receptions in their final year. This emphasized MSU’s immediate need for help at wideout.
Stewart, a 6-foot-2 product of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, caught 79 passes in his four seasons with the Zips, including 17 for 217 yards and a touchdown last fall.
As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Stewart caught three passes for 45 yards in eight games. In 2018, he totaled 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown. As a junior in 2019, Stewart was on the receiving end of 37 passes, accounting for 529 yards, with three touchdowns.
“Nate was a highly productive player in the (Mid-American Conference), a two-year captain, and we knew that we needed to add a veteran presence in that room,” Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said. “He’s a graduate transfer who totally fits in our culture, so this is a no-brainer. Nate is a grinder, a leader, and he fits in well with our receivers. We’re excited to bring him to our program.”
