Montana State adds Air Force transfer Dru Polidore By 406mtsports.com Nov 18, 2021

Montana State has added another player from an FBS program.Freshman defensive back Dru Polidore is transferring from Air Force to MSU, he announced Tuesday. The Texas native didn't play during his brief time in Colorado Springs, Colorado.Polidore is listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds on 247 Sports. He has a 40-yard dash time of 4.44 seconds and a vertical leap of 38 inches, according to his Hudl page.Polidore had a total of five interceptions and 79 tackles in his final two seasons at Obra D. Tompkins High in Katy, Texas, per MaxPreps. He was considered a three-star recruit by 247 Sports and received two stars from Rivals. 247 listed him as the 154th best cornerback in the country for the class of 2021. Rivals listed MSU as one of 15 schools that offered Polidore out of high school, although 247's list does not include the Bobcats. Both sites say Montana extended an offer, as did FBS programs Army, Duke, Louisiana Monroe, Navy and New Mexico State.Polidore committed to Air Force in the spring of 2020, enrolled this past June and entered the transfer portal last month.He joins a group of known MSU commits that includes Billings West twins Caden and Taco Dowler (defensive back and receiver, respectively), Florence defensive lineman Ethan Abbott, Red Lodge offensive lineman Burke Mastel, Missoula Hellgate O-lineman Tommy Nilson, Gallatin tight end Rylan Schlepp, Rigby (Idaho) linebacker Logan Fredericksen and Timberline (Idaho) running back/wide receiver Taylor Marcum.

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.